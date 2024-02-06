Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

We are heavy into NFL Mock Draft season, with the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL waiting for Sunday to come and go.

Once the Super Bowl has come and gone, we then get to get into the NFL Combine, NFL free agency then the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, until then we continue to just have fun with the daily mocks that come out.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com dropped his 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 yesterday and it is a little different than any we have seen.

From NFL.com:

4. Arizona Cardinals - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington The Cardinals need to add a big wideout. My comp for Odunze is Larry Fitzgerald. Perfect fit in Arizona.

Zierlein goes:

Caleb Williams Jayden Daniels Marvin Harrison Jr.

So that leaves Odunze as the pick from Zierlein. In this scenario I would prefer that the Cardinals do what Lance has the Chargers doing, move down to eight with the Falcons.

He doesn’t give any indication on compensation, but here is what I would think:

Cardinals receive - Picks 1.08, 2.43 and 2025 2nd round pick (1870 points received + a future 2nd)

Falcons receive - 1.04 and 7.227 (1802 points received)

We can’t for sure say what happens next, but if we just keep the things the same, look at the options:

Malik Nabers

Brock Bowers

Olu Fashanu

Jer’Zhan Newton

Terrion Arnold

Laiatu Latu

Super good problem to have, plus a pick in the second and a future second.

Look at what Lance did with the second pick in round one for the Cardinals:

27. Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon Powers-Johnson was having a standout Senior Bowl week until he exited with a nagging hamstring injury. He has the size, strength and versatility to step in and start at guard or center.

Interesting and something different and new.

That would be a welcome addition, would likely start immediately at left guard and then you have to figure out the left tackle situation.

So, in this situation let’s play out the second round (again I plugged in the whole first round into the simulator, this time using NFL Mock Draft Database). I gave the player at the highest position of need to each team (highest ranked on the consensus big board as well).

That led to the Cardinals draft by me:

1.08 - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (again not changing any picks despite the trade)

1.27 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

2.35 - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

2.43 - T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Or Zierlein’s:

1.04 - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

1.27 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

What do you think?