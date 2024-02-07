Cardinals Reacts Survey: Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl LVIII?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is finally time for the Super Bowl and that means we have a couple of questions for the week.

First off, who are you rooting for?

This one is easy for me, as the Kansas City Chiefs are doing something special, they don’t play in the NFC West, and they have potentially the best player of his generation in Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking of Mahomes, if you could have any player from either team outside of Mahomes (because I don’t care what team you are the answer is Mahomes) who would it be?

Obviously 100+ potential answers can’t be listed, but we put the big names on there and obviously if you like someone else, throw their name in the comments.

Again, for me this is easy.

It is Nick Bosa, followed by Chris Jones, then from there it is pick your favorite.

I like Brandon Aiyuk quite a bit, and L’Jarius Sneed, so there are plenty of options, but just wanted to see what you think.