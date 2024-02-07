Red Rain Podcast: Budda Trade? Free Agent Competition? Senior Bowl Prospects at Pick 27?

- Hear Kyle Ledbetter’s answer to the question of whether the Cardinals should sign Budda Baker to a contract extension or trade him. And my prediction of what the Cardinals will decide to do.
- With 5 of the 7 new head coaches being defensive-minded, could that affect the Cardinals’ ability to sign the “best-fit” defensive UFAs they are most interested in?
- There are few players at the Senior Bowl who made interesting late 1st round cases for themselves, which is creating higher intrigue for the Cardinals at pick #27.
ROTB Polls:
Poll
What will the Cardinals decide to do with Budda Baker?
-
38%
They will extend him
-
13%
They will make him play on the last year of his contract, none of which is guaranteed
-
22%
They will keep him on the last year of his contract, but will guarantee the salary
-
25%
They will trade him
Poll
Of the 5 defensive-minded new NFL head coaches, which one do you believe will have the most success in the 2024 season?
-
20%
Mike Macdonald
-
4%
Jerod Mayo
-
22%
Raheem Morris
-
32%
Antonio Pierce
-
22%
Dan Quinn
Poll
Of these Senior Bowl Players which one would you prefer the Cardinals to take at pick #27 (assuming the first pick was MHJ, Nabers or Bowers)
-
3%
DT Braden Fiske, Florida St.
-
39%
T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
-
10%
ED Darius Robinson, Missouri
-
12%
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
-
7%
T Jordan Morgan, Arizona
-
26%
NT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
- How did you vote?
- Do you agree with Kyle’s answer about Budda Baker?
