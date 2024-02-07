 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: Budda Trade? Free Agent Competition? Senior Bowl Prospects at Pick 27?

By Walter Mitchell
  • Hear Kyle Ledbetter’s answer to the question of whether the Cardinals should sign Budda Baker to a contract extension or trade him. And my prediction of what the Cardinals will decide to do.
  • With 5 of the 7 new head coaches being defensive-minded, could that affect the Cardinals’ ability to sign the “best-fit” defensive UFAs they are most interested in?
  • There are few players at the Senior Bowl who made interesting late 1st round cases for themselves, which is creating higher intrigue for the Cardinals at pick #27.

ROTB Polls:

Poll

What will the Cardinals decide to do with Budda Baker?

view results
  • 38%
    They will extend him
    (26 votes)
  • 13%
    They will make him play on the last year of his contract, none of which is guaranteed
    (9 votes)
  • 22%
    They will keep him on the last year of his contract, but will guarantee the salary
    (15 votes)
  • 25%
    They will trade him
    (17 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Of the 5 defensive-minded new NFL head coaches, which one do you believe will have the most success in the 2024 season?

view results
  • 20%
    Mike Macdonald
    (10 votes)
  • 4%
    Jerod Mayo
    (2 votes)
  • 22%
    Raheem Morris
    (11 votes)
  • 32%
    Antonio Pierce
    (16 votes)
  • 22%
    Dan Quinn
    (11 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Of these Senior Bowl Players which one would you prefer the Cardinals to take at pick #27 (assuming the first pick was MHJ, Nabers or Bowers)

view results
  • 3%
    DT Braden Fiske, Florida St.
    (2 votes)
  • 39%
    T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
    (25 votes)
  • 10%
    ED Darius Robinson, Missouri
    (7 votes)
  • 12%
    C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
    (8 votes)
  • 7%
    T Jordan Morgan, Arizona
    (5 votes)
  • 26%
    NT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
    (17 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now
  • How did you vote?
  • Do you agree with Kyle’s answer about Budda Baker?

