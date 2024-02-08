Three under-the-radar free agents to be in Super Bowl LVIII

While the big names are known; Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, and Chase Young there are a couple of players who will be on the field on Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII who could be nice additions for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.
Here are three under-the-radar free agents to be that could fit with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Drue Tranquill, LB - Kansas City Chiefs
Tranquill has been the lead backup for the Chiefs this year, and he played 57% of the snaps and could be looking for more playing time.
His size, athleticism and down-hill style of play would be a nice addition and pair well with Kyzir White and give the Cardinals two rangy, versatile linebackers.
Michael Danna, Edge - Kansas City Chiefs
Danna had a nice season for the Chiefs as a rotational pass rusher and with the Chiefs looking to retain both Jones and Sneed, he could be a causality of that.
Danna has gone from 2.5 sacks to 6.5 sacks since his rookie season, and his snap percentage has gone from 38% to 74%.
He looks like an excellent base edge for the Cardinals with pass rush upside.
Javon Kinlaw, DT - San Francisco 49ers
Kinlaw stayed healthy for the first time since his rookie season and put up good numbers on a defensive line that has a ton of investment.
Kinlaw finished with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss and is only going to be 27 in October.
A one to two year prove it deal could be ideal for both sides.
