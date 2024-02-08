49ers billboard in Arizona Cardinals land, new NFL head coach opponents, Senior Bowl measurements

Happy Thursday one and all.

We are a little behind in the podcast department, not that we haven’t done them, I just was gone all weekend and missed posting it.

Thankfully, the information is still very relevant, so we can get this one out this evening, before getting this weeks out tomorrow.

Jess and I discuss a San Francisco 49ers player getting a billboard in Arizona.

Then, how does the coaching carousel affect the Arizona Cardinals in 2024?

Finally, we discuss some of the Senior Bowl measurements.

Times and topics:

(1:00) The deal with the billboard about Brock Purdy in Phoenix

(14:32) The new NFL head coaches and which ones the Cardinals face in 2024

(26:03) Senior Bowl measurement takeaways