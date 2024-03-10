Rumor: Cardinals interested in trading for WR Diontae Johnson

On the eve of the free agent legal tampering period, here is a Cardinals-related rumor that is currently swirling around social media sites:

Source says team to watch in the Diontae Johnson trade conversation: Arizona Cardinals.



Cardinals have 11 draft picks. 6 in 1st 3 round. 3 3rd round picks.



$56 million in cap space.



Hollywood Brown is a FA. Could trade 3rd for Johnson. Extend him. And draft Marvin Harrison Jr. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 10, 2024

Diontae Johnson, 27, is heading into the final year of his two-year contract extension. Drafted by the Steelers in Round 3 of the 2019 NFL draft, the 5-11, 190 WR from Toledo was a 2nd Team All-Pro in 2019 (as a punt returner) and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Career Receiving: (5 seasons) 391 catches for 4,363 yards, 11.2 ave. and 25 TDs.

Career Rushing: 19 carries for 134 yards, 7.1 ave., 0 TDs.

Career Punt Returns: 28 returns for 306 yards, 10.9, 1 TD (note, has not had a PR since 2020)

Career Playoffs Receiving: (3 games) 20 catches for 199 yards, 10.0 ave., 2 TDs.

Contract: (final year of a 2-year extension)

Base salary: $7M

Roster Bonus: $3M

2024 Cap Total: $10M

UFA 2025

2023 Highlights:

Diontae Johnson is a nifty route runner who makes crisp, quick breaks off his plant foot. He has very good YAC ability once he catches the ball in the middle of the field. He wins more on quickness than speed (4.52 40). He’s a fierce competitor.

Commentary:

According to Andrew Fillipponi the Cardinals could trade one of their 3rd round picks for Diontae Johnson and then re-sign him to a multi-year extension..

Quite honestly, nothing about this rumor makes even one iota of sense.

The Cardinals already have a very similar WR in Greg Dortch. For crying out loud, give this baller a decent chance, will you ever? The Cardinals also have Rondale Moore heading into the last year of his rookie deal. Get the most out of him, for once. Giving up a 3rd round pick in what has to be the deepest, most talented WR draft pool in ages, would be such a typical “Cardinals thing” to do. Thus, not only would the Cardinals be giving up a 3rd rounder (where they could draft a comparable player and have on a rookie contract for 4 years), but they would also be on the hook for paying Johnson $10M this season. And to sign him long-term would likely be almost double that per year.

Perhaps this is a deliberate smoke screen on Monti Ossenfort’s part to get WR Marquise Brown to agree to a one-year $10M prove-it type of deal. The timing of this rumor on the eve of free agency seems significant.

$10M could give the Cardinals a starting CB and DT.

WR is not even close to being the priority that DI, ED, LB, CB, FS are. Let’s remember that Drew Petzing’s offense most often in 12 and 13 personnel and is predicated on a run-heavy attack to set up an array of play action passes to TEs, WRs and RBs..

Note: the offense did just fine with WRs Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch and TEs Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins in its best game versus PHI. Same against SEA. Build off that group with one inexpensive UFA WR and 2 draft picks at WR and either a UFA TE or draft pick at TE.

What the WR plan should be, imo:

Sign UFA Jaylen Guyton (LAC) @ $2M a year. Speedy go-to teammate of Kyler’s at Allen H.S. Draft 2 WRs in this WR loaded draft, especially given that the team has 11 picks. Don’t waste any of the 11 picks in a trade for a WR. Address positions of need and depth. Let Hollywood move on in free agency (he will likely be offered more than the Cardinals can or should accept anyway) and release Zach Pascal.

You agree? Disagree?