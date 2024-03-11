Cardinals re-sign versatile OL Trystan Colon

The Arizona Cardinals got a head start on today’s start of free agent negotiations by:

The #Cardinals are re-signing OL Trystan Colon to a one-year, $1.75 million deal with $450K guaranteed, per source. Max $2M with incentives. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Trystan Colon (6-4, 313, Missouri) heads into his 5th NFL season at 25 years of age. He was claimed off waivers following. the early September NFL cuts to 53 after the impressive pre-season he turned in at center while playing for the New York Jets. 67.3 PFF grade in 107 snaps.

For the Cardinals, Colon played in 11 games last season and split time at LG with Elijah Wilkinson, Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley.

2023 Cardinals at LG: PFF grades: Overall —- Pass Blocking —- Run Blocking —- Penalties

Elijah Wilkinson: (501 snaps): 46.2 —- 40.7 —- 57.7 —- 6

—- 6 Trystan Colon (322 snaps): 59.2 —- 69.2 —- 55.5 —- 1

(322 snaps): —- —- 55.5 —- 1 Carter O’Donnel (193 snaps): 54.1 —- 58.4 —- 50.5 —- 3

Dennis Daley (144 snaps): 38.4 —- 30.9 —- 42.3 —- 0

Cardinals’ Confidence in Colon:

While Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears are apt to address the LG position in free agency or the NFL Draft, the fact that they brought back Trystan Colon at $1.75M with and quarter million added in possible incentives is an indication of how high they are on Colon’s ability to play good football as a starter —- and their appreciation for his valuable versatility as a G/C swing on game days who can also play T in a pinch. TC is a solid fit in Klayton Adams’ blocking schemes.

Cardinals’ Signings To Date:

WR Greg Dortch

DI L.J. Collier

G/C Trystan Colon

I voted yes. I thought Trystan Colon was the most consistent LG the Cardinals played last year and he certainly was the best pass protector. In the run game I saw Colon make a number of good blocks, particularly on the move and on seal downs.

With Will Hernandez, Trystan Colon, T/G Carter O’Donnell, Marquis Hayes and G/C Jon Gaines returning, one has to wonder whether MODS will release Dennis Daley. By doing so, MODS could recover $1.6M of cap space, while absorbing a $175K cap hit.