 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
NFL Combine

Arizona Cardinals free agency

Tracking the moves of the Arizona Cardinals in free agency in 2024.

Contributors: Seth Cox, Blake Murphy, and Walter Mitchell
/ new

It is time for the 2024 NFL Free Agency and the legal tampering period is open.

As the Arizona Cardinals sit with a little over $55 million in cap space, they are expected to be able to make some moves this offseason, even if they are not expected to get some big names as local reporter John Gambadoro states:

So, what can we expect? Maybe some middle tier free agents, a trade or two?

Through the weekend there was only one rumor, that maybe the Arizona Cardinals could be interested in trading for a Diontae Johnson?

They have signed a couple of their own free agents, bringing back exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch, while also bringing back defensive lineman L.J. Collier and offensive lineman Trystan Colon.

From there, well the costs of players like Kevin Dotson is even greater than expected. Dotson signed a three-year $48 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Then today, the Philadelphia Eagles just paid Landon Dickerson a truckload of money as well, making Dickerson the highest paid guard in NFL history, with a four year $84 million extension with $50 million in guaranteed money.

Cardinals sign CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (details of the deal TBA)

Career high 74.5 coverage grade under Todd Bowles in 2022.

Cardinals sign NT Bilal Nichols to 3-year deal for $21M:

8 Total Updates Since
Mar 7, 2024, 1:49pm MST