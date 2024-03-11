Arizona Cardinals free agency

Tracking the moves of the Arizona Cardinals in free agency in 2024.

It is time for the 2024 NFL Free Agency and the legal tampering period is open.

As the Arizona Cardinals sit with a little over $55 million in cap space, they are expected to be able to make some moves this offseason, even if they are not expected to get some big names as local reporter John Gambadoro states:

With the Cardinals not being one player away I don't expect them to go hard after top-tier expensive free agents like Christian Wilkins. Most likely mid-tier free agents to provide depth and competition plus keeping some of their own like Elijah Wilkinson, Bobby Price etc... — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 10, 2024

So, what can we expect? Maybe some middle tier free agents, a trade or two?

Through the weekend there was only one rumor, that maybe the Arizona Cardinals could be interested in trading for a Diontae Johnson?

They have signed a couple of their own free agents, bringing back exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch, while also bringing back defensive lineman L.J. Collier and offensive lineman Trystan Colon.

From there, well the costs of players like Kevin Dotson is even greater than expected. Dotson signed a three-year $48 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Then today, the Philadelphia Eagles just paid Landon Dickerson a truckload of money as well, making Dickerson the highest paid guard in NFL history, with a four year $84 million extension with $50 million in guaranteed money.

Cardinals sign CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (details of the deal TBA)

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, source says. Former second-round pick of the #Buccaneers heads to the desert after a year with the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/u7qmwMigUO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Good point, JTD. SMB is coming off a subpar season in TEN. 57.6 OV, 69.3 RDEF; 54.4 COV. Has played LCB, RCB, SCB, is solid in press and trail tech. Has ball instincts. 11 career INTs. 4.42 speed w 41.5" V. Needs to react and close faster in zones. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

Career high 74.5 coverage grade under Todd Bowles in 2022.

Cardinals sign NT Bilal Nichols to 3-year deal for $21M:

Former Raiders free agent DT Bilal Nichols reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14.4 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024