2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Tracking all of the moves the Arizona Cardinals make in free agency

Things are heating up, and as some big names come off the board, we are going to see free agency heat up and then the Arizona Cardinals be able to jump in.

We know the Arizona Cardinals have made some of their own moves:

They have signed a couple of their own free agents, bringing back exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch, while also bringing back defensive lineman L.J. Collier and offensive lineman Trystan Colon.

However, the NFL Free Agency tampering period started off with a bang as a couple of potential Arizona Cardinals targets got swooped up quickly on big time deals:

Four targets off the board and three were given massive deals.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed free agent defensive tackle Justin Jones to a three-year $30.1 million deal with $19.75 million guaranteed.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Mack Wilson to a three-year $12.75 million deal.