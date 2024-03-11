 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Super Bowl winner who has spent time under Todd Bowles with the Buccaneers and last season with the Titans is heading to the desert

By Blake Murphy
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals are on the board for 2024 Free Agency

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is signing with the team, per reports from Mike Garafolo:

Murphy-Bunting was drafted in the same year as Kyler Murray, 2019, as a second round pick out of Central Michigan. He’s 26 years old and will be 27 during the season.

At 6’0, 195 he profiles as an outside corner, although he spent plenty of time in the slot under former Cardinals DC/Bucs HC Todd Bowles.

In This Stream

Arizona Cardinals free agency

View all 8 stories

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...