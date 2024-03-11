Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Arizona Cardinals are on the board for 2024 Free Agency

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is signing with the team, per reports from Mike Garafolo:

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, source says. Former second-round pick of the #Buccaneers heads to the desert after a year with the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/u7qmwMigUO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Murphy-Bunting was drafted in the same year as Kyler Murray, 2019, as a second round pick out of Central Michigan. He’s 26 years old and will be 27 during the season.

At 6’0, 195 he profiles as an outside corner, although he spent plenty of time in the slot under former Cardinals DC/Bucs HC Todd Bowles.