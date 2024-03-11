 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals sign DT Bilal Nichols to a 3-year deal

Arizona’s defensive line gets a boost with the durable Bilal Nichols from the Las Vegas Raiders

By Blake Murphy
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have sounded the horn of Free Agency again.

This time in the sorely needed area of the defensive line. At a decent price, as well.

He’s a durable player and is 6’4, 313 with a sub 5” 40 yard dash (!) who has missed only 2 games in the past 4 years. His last time missing a game was in 2019.

He joins Dante Stills and Edge L.J. Collier in the desert on the defensive line.

His PFF Grades are below.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...