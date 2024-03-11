Arizona Cardinals sign DT Bilal Nichols to a 3-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have sounded the horn of Free Agency again.

This time in the sorely needed area of the defensive line. At a decent price, as well.

Former Raiders free agent DT Bilal Nichols reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14.4 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

He’s a durable player and is 6’4, 313 with a sub 5” 40 yard dash (!) who has missed only 2 games in the past 4 years. His last time missing a game was in 2019.

He joins Dante Stills and Edge L.J. Collier in the desert on the defensive line.

Bilal Nichols played over 600 snaps last year and will likely bring a bit of durability to a Cardinals defensive line that had more guys missing time in 2023 than a cancelled Pink Floyd concert.



Not a splash but also a reasonable rotation contract at $7 million a year for 3 yrs — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) March 11, 2024

His PFF Grades are below.