Arizona Cardinals to sign defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to three-year deal per reports

The Arizona Cardinals addressed the defensive side of the ball early in free agency.

No, they didn’t hit a homerun, but they added two incredibly competent pieces who have started in the NFL for a number of seasons.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to side defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to the a three-year contract.

From Schefter:

Former Raiders free agent DT Bilal Nichols reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14.4 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The 6-3 313lbs Nichols is a 27-year old, six year veteran who has spent time with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

The last two years Nichols has been with the Raiders, playing in all 34 games, finishing with 92 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Nichols should fit in nicely as the lead of a new rotation of defensive tackles the Cardinals desperately needed to add.

He has played 804 snaps and 615 snaps the last two season for the Raiders and has not played below 50% of available snaps since his rookie season in 2018.

Welcome to the desert, Bilal.