Arizona Cardinals sign defensive tackle Justin Jones per report

The Arizona Cardinals continue to do their best to change the defensive side of the ball early in free agency.

Today, the team has agreed to terms with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and just now with defensive tackle Justin Jones.

DT Justin Jones has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.



3 years, $30.1M, $19.75M Guaranteed. @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX #frenzy #first — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 11, 2024

Jones is another veteran interior defensive lineman who has played a lot of snaps the last two seasons, and finished with three sacks in 2022 and 4.5 sacks in 2023.

Jones also had 101 tackles and 22 tackles for loss in those two seasons with the Bears.

More importantly is that Jones has played in all 34 games the last two seasons and will only be 28 this season.

Jones played 744 snaps (68%) and 739 snaps (69%) in his two seasons with the Bears.

Previously before that he has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was a third round pick in 2018.

This is an obvious attempt by Monti Jones to fix the defensive line. You have to appreciate him going into this offseason with a plan.

Welcome to the desert, Justin.