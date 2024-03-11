Arizona Cardinals to sign linebacker Mack Wilson per report

The Arizona Cardinals have made bringing in a number of defensive players a day one priority,

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones and now linebacker Mack Wilson have all been added on day one of the free agency tampering period.

Wilson is the most recent addition per Mike Reiss:

LB @MackWilSr has agreed to a 3-year deal with the Cardinals, according to a source.



Wilson spent the last two seasons in New England and played some of his best football late last year. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 11, 2024

his is a nice signing, a player who had a really good season with the Patriots, but has profiled as a backup, special teams player throughout most of his career.

Yet, he had one of his strongest seasons last year and maybe Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis have an idea for him, or maybe they like him as potential depth, with solid special teams work.

Maybe the fact that the Cardinals have struggled to keep linebackers healthy means bringing in Mack Wilson to beef up the depth chart overall.

We shall see, but the Cardinals are being aggressive and smart to start free agency in 2024.