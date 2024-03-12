MODS Squad on a Target Shopping Spree

Rumors heading into the NFL 1st day of free agent negotiations were that the Arizona Cardinals would more than likely be quiet for a couple days while teams typically do a whole lot of overspending.

Au contraire.

While some teams’ GMs headed straight to Neiman Marcus —- Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears (the Cardinals’ MODS Squad) —- bolted down the street to Target in an attempt to hit the bullseye on under-the-radar free agents whom they had hand picked.

Prior to the 12 pm grand opening of free agent negotiations, MODS made a shrewd in-house move to re-sign G Trystan Colon to a 1-year $1.75M contract with a quarter M in incentives.

Trystan Colon played 107 snaps at C (67.3) during pre-seas. w NYJ. In 322 snaps at LG for TC (59.6) graded higher than Wilkinson (46.2), O'Connell (54.1) and Daley (38.4), esp. in pass pro at 69.2. Had only 1 penalty that was bad call. 1-year $1.75M+ = value as swing G/C. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

Many of us were thinking that G Jonah Jackson, whom Dave Sears had assisted in drafting at DET, would be one of MODS’ top targets. Turns out Jackson wound up in the window of Nieman Marcus when the stunning news came from LA that the Rams, who had already re-signed G Kevin Dotson to a 3-year $48M ($16M per) contract, signed Jonah Jackson to a 3-year $51M ($17M per) contract.

Man, I though Jonah Jackson would be a Cardinal, seeing as Dave Sears helped to draft him in DET. But, never at that kind of price tag. Hope to be correct about that, especially seeing as he's now with the Rams who beat the Cardinals 63-23 in MOJO's 1st year. https://t.co/SjUbNWxI75 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

And to put things in further perspective about Jackson's 3 year $51M contract ($17M a year), 2023 PFF grades:

* Will Hernandez 66.2 OV, 70.2 PBK, 60.6 RBK

* Jonah Jackson: 61.0 OV, 60.7 PBK, 60.7 RBK

* Trystan Colon: 59.6 OV; 69.2 PBK, 55.5 RBK. https://t.co/py5UDgOlkR — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

While I believe that MODS will add another guard in either free agency or the draft, I feel optimistic about Trystan Colon’s ability to start at LG if he wins the job or if and when he’s called upon, like he was last season.

Let’s not forget that Jon Gaines II played very well at G at UCLA. He should be in the mix. And I may be in the minority at this point, but I am still high on Marquis Hayes’ talent and ability to play smashmouth football.

MODS’ 1st outside free agent move was signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (TEN via TB):

Good point, JTD. SMB is coming off a subpar season in TEN. 57.6 OV, 69.3 RDEF; 54.4 COV. Has played LCB, RCB, SCB, is solid in press and trail tech. Has ball instincts. 11 career INTs. 4.42 speed w 41.5" V. Needs to react and close faster in zones. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

Sean Murphy-Bunting PFF Grade and 2023 Stats pic.twitter.com/c4tYcBu31X — Ferretchino (@ferretchino) March 11, 2024

It was first reported as 3-year deal at $17.4M.

Turns out the $17.4 was the guaranteed money on a 3-year $25.5M contract.

What a fake out.

Cap hits for CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, per OverTheCap:



2024: $5.96M

2025: $10M

2026: $9.5M



He has the 23rd-biggest contract among cornerbacks. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 12, 2024

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is graded as an A fit for the Arizona Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/8mRpmrJvwc — Julian (@mvpjulian) March 11, 2024

In order to justify what appears to be a pretty significant overpay on MODS’ part, one must hope that the intel Monti received from his contacts at TEN gave him a strong reason to believe that JG and Nick Rallis can bring out the best in SMB. SMB has plenty of ability —- and if he clicks in Arizona, $8,5M a year for 3 seasons as one of the starting CBs could then be considered a bargain.

Then this news dropped:

Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to 4-year, $110M deal with $84.75M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/CvrRsEuhHj — NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2024

That’s $27.5M a year. I have a very high regard for the player —- but as with Jonah Jackson, not at this price tag.

Interesting that once this news was announced, MODS did like a savvy QB does when facing a blitz by throwing to the vacated area in which the blitzer came.

Now that Wilkins was a Raider, that meant that DT Bilal Nichols would be on full display at Target.

This is a very good signing for . Bilal Nichols of LV, CHI is one of the more athletic NTs in the NFL. He has good length at 6-4, 314 and he's typically a good wrap and finish tackler who can also generate inside pressure on the QB. Has 18 career sacks and 133 QB pressures. https://t.co/qgMrZo2ICh — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

Smart Cardinals signing, avoiding mega-deals, but agreeing with DL Bilal Nichols on reported $21M over three years with $14.4M guaranteed. We'll see how much is totally guaranteed. He will be 28 in September and has played in every game last three seasons. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) March 11, 2024

Once again, Monti Ossenfort was able to use his connections to gather the kind of intel he needed on Bilal Nichols. He and the Raiders’ GM Dave Ziegler worked together for 9 years in New England.

Note: for those concerned about Bilal’s PFF grades not looking all that stellar:

NTs score PFF grades in 50s because so often they are asked to occupy 2 OL so as to keep the ILBs clean. Making tackles while occupying 2 OL in the NFL is very difficult. Bilal Nichols not only has the strength to command double teams, he has the athleticism to shoot the gaps. https://t.co/RqQc0oNlq3 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

Here is the athletic profile of Bilal Nichols from 2018, courtesy of @MathBomb. Upper tier athlete. pic.twitter.com/CVYW2wNpDB — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 11, 2024

Bilal Nichols is widely respected for being one of the most athletic NTs in the league.

Hey the Rams doubled down at G. Time for the Cardinals to double down at DT!

Another defensive signing as the Cardinals lock down former Bears DT Justin Jones. 3 years, $30.1 million.



Jones played all 17 games in 2023 and finished the season with 4.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/mXdt4BswcL — Joanna Cards Fan (@cardsfanjoanna) March 11, 2024

Justin Jones is an all-purpose DT who is a productive tackler and solid pass rusher. 61 tackles, 39 assists, 63 QB pressures, 7.5 sacks past 2 years in CHI. Was Bears best DI player. JG close to Matt Eberflus for good intel. JJ had 2 QB pressures, 1 sack in Bears 27-16 W vs ARI. https://t.co/2GUH9a3VqO — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

The signing of Justin Jones was a nice surprise —- because it’s hard to believe that the Bears didn’t re-sign him. While the contract may seem to be an overpay on the Cardinals’ part, the competition to sign Justin Jones warranted a $10M a year figure.

The recruitment of Justin Jones was easy —- JG and Matt Eberflus are very close and MOJO mostly likely received Eberflus’ endorsement —- plus all MOJO had to do is ask Fro, Will and Tyrstan what it was like blocking this dude back on Christmas Eve in Week 16.

Here’s that answer:

PFF grades Justin Jones as a A fit for the Arizona Cardinals pic.twitter.com/ixuHlqV8wL — Julian (@mvpjulian) March 11, 2024

While a number of Cardinals’ fans may have never heard of Bilal Nichols or Justin Jones, GMs around the NFL are well aware of how talented and durable these two young stalwarts are at DT.

What Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones need is consistency. In Arizona, the way JG, Nick Rallis and Derrick LeBlanc like to rotate their DTs, there is a very good chance that Nichols and Jones, with help from Roy Lopez, Dante Stills, L.J. Collier, Phil Hoskins, Naquan Jones and Ben Stille, could have career years.

Cardinals sign LB Mack Wilson to a 3-year $12.75M deal with $2.25M in incentives.

Mack Wilson is a MIKE ILB! Could this mean Kyzir White shifts to WILB where he had best season in PHI? Wilson was backup to MLB Ja'Whan Bentley, but got 305 snaps mostly at MILB, but some at OLB. 30 tackles (23 solo), 3.5 sacks and 2 FF. 80.8 OV, 71.7 RDEF, 86.9 COV. Bama kid! https://t.co/12cGZOXqJ8 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 11, 2024

The Patriots used Mack Wilson at every LB spot. He had a breakout season and here in New England the fans were hoping the Pats would re-sign him.

New cardinals LB, Mack Wilson was the 4th highest graded LB in coverage of all Lbs who played at least 100 coverage snaps last season and the 10th highest graded LB overall who played at least 200+ total snaps and had 5 sacks. Cardinals get much needed help alongside Kyzir White. pic.twitter.com/86EnAKYngO — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) March 11, 2024

And now Kyler and Mack are meeting again, this time as teammates!

Kyler's tackle on Mack Wilson's interceptionhttps://t.co/B7KIdMXW4m — WelcometoKlutch (@KlutchWelcometo) March 12, 2024

Cardinals re-sign P Blake Gillikin:

BREAKING: Standout 26-year old punter Blake Gillikin is re-signing with the Arizona #Cardinals on a two-year deal, league sources tell @_MLFootball.



Gillikin in his last 10 averaged 45.54 net averag, which led the #NFL.



He is the 6th rank punter, according to PuntAlytics. pic.twitter.com/1myS8I8Ory — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 11, 2024

This came as quite a relief!

Nothing like opponents getting lost on Gillikin’s Island!

Cardinals Re-Sign LB Krys Barnes:

LB Krys Barnes is returning to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, per his personal Instagram. pic.twitter.com/D5u94gjcED — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 11, 2024

The Cardinals thus far have re-signed every UFA I was hoping for (WR Greg Dortch, G Trystan Colon, P Blake Gillikin and LB Krys Banes), except CB Antonio Hamilton.

Back at the Combine, JG said the media, “Monti has a plan and I am very excited about that plan.”

Your thoughts and reactions?