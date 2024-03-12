 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MODS Squad on a Target Shopping Spree

How excited are you about Day 1 of MODS’ plan?

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: NOV 27 Bears at Vikings Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rumors heading into the NFL 1st day of free agent negotiations were that the Arizona Cardinals would more than likely be quiet for a couple days while teams typically do a whole lot of overspending.

Au contraire.

While some teams’ GMs headed straight to Neiman Marcus —- Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears (the Cardinals’ MODS Squad) —- bolted down the street to Target in an attempt to hit the bullseye on under-the-radar free agents whom they had hand picked.

Prior to the 12 pm grand opening of free agent negotiations, MODS made a shrewd in-house move to re-sign G Trystan Colon to a 1-year $1.75M contract with a quarter M in incentives.

Many of us were thinking that G Jonah Jackson, whom Dave Sears had assisted in drafting at DET, would be one of MODS’ top targets. Turns out Jackson wound up in the window of Nieman Marcus when the stunning news came from LA that the Rams, who had already re-signed G Kevin Dotson to a 3-year $48M ($16M per) contract, signed Jonah Jackson to a 3-year $51M ($17M per) contract.

While I believe that MODS will add another guard in either free agency or the draft, I feel optimistic about Trystan Colon’s ability to start at LG if he wins the job or if and when he’s called upon, like he was last season.

Let’s not forget that Jon Gaines II played very well at G at UCLA. He should be in the mix. And I may be in the minority at this point, but I am still high on Marquis Hayes’ talent and ability to play smashmouth football.

MODS’ 1st outside free agent move was signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (TEN via TB):

It was first reported as 3-year deal at $17.4M.

Turns out the $17.4 was the guaranteed money on a 3-year $25.5M contract.

What a fake out.

In order to justify what appears to be a pretty significant overpay on MODS’ part, one must hope that the intel Monti received from his contacts at TEN gave him a strong reason to believe that JG and Nick Rallis can bring out the best in SMB. SMB has plenty of ability —- and if he clicks in Arizona, $8,5M a year for 3 seasons as one of the starting CBs could then be considered a bargain.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Then this news dropped:

That’s $27.5M a year. I have a very high regard for the player —- but as with Jonah Jackson, not at this price tag.

Interesting that once this news was announced, MODS did like a savvy QB does when facing a blitz by throwing to the vacated area in which the blitzer came.

Now that Wilkins was a Raider, that meant that DT Bilal Nichols would be on full display at Target.

Once again, Monti Ossenfort was able to use his connections to gather the kind of intel he needed on Bilal Nichols. He and the Raiders’ GM Dave Ziegler worked together for 9 years in New England.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Note: for those concerned about Bilal’s PFF grades not looking all that stellar:

Bilal Nichols is widely respected for being one of the most athletic NTs in the league.

Hey the Rams doubled down at G. Time for the Cardinals to double down at DT!

The signing of Justin Jones was a nice surprise —- because it’s hard to believe that the Bears didn’t re-sign him. While the contract may seem to be an overpay on the Cardinals’ part, the competition to sign Justin Jones warranted a $10M a year figure.

The recruitment of Justin Jones was easy —- JG and Matt Eberflus are very close and MOJO mostly likely received Eberflus’ endorsement —- plus all MOJO had to do is ask Fro, Will and Tyrstan what it was like blocking this dude back on Christmas Eve in Week 16.

Here’s that answer:

Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

While a number of Cardinals’ fans may have never heard of Bilal Nichols or Justin Jones, GMs around the NFL are well aware of how talented and durable these two young stalwarts are at DT.

What Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones need is consistency. In Arizona, the way JG, Nick Rallis and Derrick LeBlanc like to rotate their DTs, there is a very good chance that Nichols and Jones, with help from Roy Lopez, Dante Stills, L.J. Collier, Phil Hoskins, Naquan Jones and Ben Stille, could have career years.

Cardinals sign LB Mack Wilson to a 3-year $12.75M deal with $2.25M in incentives.

The Patriots used Mack Wilson at every LB spot. He had a breakout season and here in New England the fans were hoping the Pats would re-sign him.

And now Kyler and Mack are meeting again, this time as teammates!

Cardinals re-sign P Blake Gillikin:

This came as quite a relief!

Nothing like opponents getting lost on Gillikin’s Island!

Cardinals Re-Sign LB Krys Barnes:

The Cardinals thus far have re-signed every UFA I was hoping for (WR Greg Dortch, G Trystan Colon, P Blake Gillikin and LB Krys Banes), except CB Antonio Hamilton.

Back at the Combine, JG said the media, “Monti has a plan and I am very excited about that plan.”

ROTB Polls:

Poll

How excited are you about Day 1 of MODS’ plan?

view results
  • 25%
    Super excited
    (76 votes)
  • 62%
    Moderately excited
    (183 votes)
  • 10%
    Meh
    (32 votes)
  • 0%
    Disappointed
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Disgusted
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
293 votes total Vote Now

To make deals on Day 1 typically require a certain amount over-paying.

Poll

Would you have preferred MODS to wait a day or two and shop at a Walmart Clearance Sale?

view results
  • 3%
    Yes, they could have gotten equal value at discount prices
    (9 votes)
  • 92%
    No, shopping at Target was a wise approach, given the team’s needs
    (213 votes)
  • 2%
    No, they should have made a splash at Nieman Marcus
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    Other
    (3 votes)
230 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts and reactions?

