Arizona Cardinals sign DeeJay Dallas to contract per reports

The Arizona Cardinals have emphasized bringing in help along the defensive side of the ball, reportedly agreeing to terms with Sean Murphy-Bunting, Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones and Mack Wilson.

On day two they turned their gaze towards... special teams.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the team has agreed to contract with special teams ace DeeJay Dallas.

Breaking: Free agent RB DeeJay Dallas plans to sign with the with the #AZCardinals, source tells @BleacherReport.



The former #Seahawks’ special teams ace is only 25 years old and now finds a new home in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/0hajvpDle2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Dallas is a 25-year old return specialist, having averaged 25.9 yards per return last year on kicks and 10.6 yards per return on punts last season.

He also had three tackles on special teams last year.

For the Arizona Cardinals, this likely shows that Greg Dortch is being looked at solely as a wide receiver now, and will not be partaking in special teams work, especially as a returner, next year.

That makes sense to me, and shows what Dortch has done, so this seems like a win for everyone.

Congrats and welcome to the desert, DeeJay.