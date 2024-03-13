Cardinals Reacts Survey: Grade the Arizona Cardinals early moves in free agency

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Happy NFL Free Agency day one and all.

While the officially official moves will be announced today, we know what they are supposed to be.

So, through the tampering period and as free agency opens for the 2024 NFL season and the Arizona Cardinals, give us your grades.

When you look at their moves, they have added two starters along the interior defensive line in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols, which immediately upgrades things.

They retained L.J. Collier as well, so theoretically they have their starting lineup heading into the season.

They added a starting cornerback in Sean Murphy-Bunting, then brought in Mack Wilson, a potential starter at inside linebacker, but a very good special teams player, along with DeeJay Dallas.

There were not huge splashes, something we will talk about later, but they have unquestionably upgraded things on the defensive side of the ball.