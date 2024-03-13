Arizona Cardinals defensive depth chart

Here is the Cardinals’ update defensive depth chart per Ourlad’s:(link below)

The 3-year deals that Monti Ossenfort agreed to with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting ($8.5M per), NT Bilal Nichols ($7M per), DT Justin Jones ($10.3M per) and Mack Wilson ($4.3M per) indicate how talented he believes these projected starters and core players are.

Therefore, this now puts the onus on the defensive coaches to make sure that the free agent signees warrant the salaries Monti gave them.

PFF Free Agent rankings:

Sean Murphy-Bunting —- #152 (projected at $4m a year) —- got $8.5M a year

Bilal Nichols —- #163 (projected at $5m a year) —- got $7M a year

Justin Jones —- #191 (projected at $5M a year) —- got $10.3M a year

Trystan Colon —- #230

Mack Wilson —- not in top 250

DeeJay Dallas —- not in top 250

Krys Barnes —- not in top 250

Mike Clay of ESPN does a great job each off-season of creating a UFA chart with his rankings of the free agents at each position:

According to Mike Clay’s chart —- here is where the Cardinals’ free agent signings ranked:

Blake Gillikin —- #1 P

DeeJay Dallas —- #35 RB

Trystan Colon —- #32 G

Bilal Nichols —- #28 DI

Justin Jones —- #29 DI

Mack Wilson —- #25 LB

Krys Barnes —- #32 LB

Sean Murphy-Bunting —- #32 CB

Top Remaining Cardinals Free Agents:

Marquise Brown —- #5 WR

Elijah Wilkerson —- #14 G

Antonio Hamilton —- #22 CB (a full ten spots ahead of SMB, according to Clay)

In light of Clay’s rankings, the Cardinals coaches are going to have to prove Monti and the pro scouting team right.

As we know Monti and JG profess complete organizational alignment.

It would be a testament to their alignment if these new core players on 3-year deals play at the level the GM and the coaches expect.

If for another season the argument from Cardinals’ fans remains that the defense has sh^^ for talent, then that would be an indictment on both the GM and the coaches.

Can you continue to have it both ways? —- By, on the one hand, extolling Monti and JG as outstanding culture setters and football mavens —- and on the other hand by blaming the Cardinals’ subpar play on the lack of talent?

I hope the Cardinals’ roster decisions pay off in a big way. That’s why I voted that I am “moderately excited” about the moves, even as risky (paying more for potential than actual market value) as most of them appear. The signees are in their mid to late 20s and are heading into their primes. That’s a plus.

The bottom line is that Monti’s signings have to be a reflection of how confident he is in JG and the coaching staff to maximize the players’ potential.

If these signings work out, Monti, JG and the coaches could like geniuses.

On paper, the Cardinals’ defense looks stronger up the middle than it was last year. It looks a more athletic up front and at the inside LB positions. The depth appears to be improved.

The 3 most significant questions now are:

1 —- have the Cardinals done enough thus far to improve their run defense in leaps and bounds?

2 —- how can the Cardinals generate a prolific pass rush in 2024?

3 —-how can they improve their pass coverage in the secondary at CB and a FS?

2023 Cardinals Defense per PFF:

1 —- run defense: 38.2 —- #32

2 —- pass rush: 62.7 —- #29

3 —- pass coverage: 55.2 —- #29

My opinion:

Monti needs to sign or trade for a high-profile pass rusher or cornerback.

He needs to make at least one big splash that will deliver a bell cow to compliment Budda Baker.

Your thoughts?