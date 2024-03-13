Arizona Cardinals announce re-signing of seven players

Free agency is officially underway and the Arizona Cardinals have not yet announced their new signings, but they have announced that they have brought back seven players.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed punter Blake Gillikin to a two-year contract and re-signed the following six players to one-year contracts: Linebacker Krys Barnes Long snapper Aaron Brewer Offensive lineman Trystan Colon Offensive lineman Keith Ismael Cornerback Bobby Price Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson In addition, the team has released cornerback Kyler McMichael. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

None of these are surprising, but good to see all back, especially Gillikin and Brewer, who formed one of the best special teams units in the league along with kicker Matt Prater.

Outside of that, as long as most of these re-signings are backups, this is a good play for the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome back one and all.