Arizona Cardinals announce re-signing of seven players

The Arizona Cardinals bring back a number of their own free agents.

By Seth Cox
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency is officially underway and the Arizona Cardinals have not yet announced their new signings, but they have announced that they have brought back seven players.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed punter Blake Gillikin to a two-year contract and re-signed the following six players to one-year contracts:

Linebacker Krys Barnes

Long snapper Aaron Brewer

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon

Offensive lineman Keith Ismael

Cornerback Bobby Price

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson

In addition, the team has released cornerback Kyler McMichael. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

None of these are surprising, but good to see all back, especially Gillikin and Brewer, who formed one of the best special teams units in the league along with kicker Matt Prater.

Outside of that, as long as most of these re-signings are backups, this is a good play for the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome back one and all.

