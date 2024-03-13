Arizona Cardinals officially release D.J. Humprhies

The ugly side of the NFL hit today.

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have released veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has released offensive lineman D.J. Humphries.

Humphries started all 98 games he appeared in with the Cardinals after being drafted by Arizona in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a four-time team captain and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

This is tough. It was probably time to move on from Humphries, but the ugly side of the business is obviously he blew his knee out late in the season and will likely be back late at best in the 2024 NFL season.

So, the Arizona Cardinals get some cap relief, and they already needed to replace Humphries, but the $9 million in cap space (barring a post June 1st designation) just doesn’t seem right, but that’s the ugly side of the business.

Good luck, and a speedy recovery to you D.J.