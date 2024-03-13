Arizona Cardinals signing offensive tackle Jonah Williams per report

The Arizona Cardinals moved swiftly after they announced the release of D.J. Humphries, which comes with a June 1st designation by the way.

In a corresponding move the team has reportedly signed veteran Jonah Williams.

From Ian Rapoport:

Sources: The #AZCardinals are expected to sign #Bengals OT Jonah Williams. A late splash for AZ. pic.twitter.com/VZFf3YlyD0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Williams is a four-year starter from the Cincinnati Bengals who has manned both the left and right side of the line at tackle.

In fact, in 2023, he played 1,087 snaps at right tackle, after playing 1,139 snaps at left tackle in 2022 and 1,301 snaps at left tackle in 2021.

The veteran has been up and down in his career, but is considered one of the better pass blockers in the NFL.

With his addition, the Arizona Cardinals have flexibility heading into the 2024 NFL Draft where things will be truly a best available type of decision.

The reported cost for Williams of two-years at $30 million with $19 guaranteed does not restrict the Cardinals in anyway from continuing to pursue offensive line help if they need it.

Jonah Williams gets a 2-year, $30M contract, source said. And his first choice of landing spots. https://t.co/8SU6E97eEl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Wonder if this means Paris moves to the left side and Jonah mans the right side.

Either way, welcome to the desert, Jonah Williams.