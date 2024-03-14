Arizona Cardinals remaining offseason needs after first wave of free agency

We’re only three-plus days into the 2024 NFL offseason, but GM Monti Ossenfort has been plenty busy already. Today, let’s take a quick look at the moves the team has already made and look ahead to what moves remain to be made.

Players Retained/Released

Let’s start with our own players. I won’t spend a ton of time on these guys since they don’t really represent needs filled, and most of our own players we retained are just depth guys.

Retained:

OG Trystan Colon (possible starter at guard)

OG Keith Ismael (depth)

OG Elijah Wilkinson (possible starter at guard)

WR Greg Dortch (depth)

DL L. J. Collier (depth)

LB Krys Barnes (depth)

CB Bobby Price (depth)

LS Aaron Brewer (special teams)

P Blake Gillikin (special teams)

Released:

OT D.J. Humphries (injured)

DT Leki Fotu (UFA; signed with Jets)

CB Kyler McMichael (waived)

Not a ton of surprises or moves of note here. We brought back two guys who started some games at guard last year, two core special teamers, and some depth. The writing was on the wall for Hump ever since he tore his ACL late last season. Fotu is the only Cardinals UFA who has signed with another team so far. (No big loss there.)

Free Agent Signings

DT Justin Jones (3 yrs/$31.1M)

Jones helps to fill a huge need at DT. He’s beefy at 6’3”, 300+ but can get after the QB as well (10.5 sacks over the past three seasons). Monti may have overpaid slightly, but he’s a major upgrade over anyone who manned the middle of the D-line last season.

OT Jonah Williams (2 yrs/$30M)

Williams is another big guy (6’5”, 310+) at another big position of need. He should start at RT and allow Paris Johnson Jr. to slide over to LT, where he will hopefully be more effective than he was at RT during his rookie season. Williams has never really lived up to his draft status (#11 overall in 2019) but is a capable starter and still fairly young (he’ll be just 27 this season).

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (3 yrs/$25.5M)

Murphy-Bunting isn’t exactly a huge needle-mover, but the bar was very low for an upgrade at CB and he clears it easily. He’s a former 2nd-rounder who will be just 26 this season, so perhaps there’s still a whiff of upside here. It’s a solid start to rebuilding the CB room from Monti.

DT Bilal Nichols (3 yrs/$21M)

Monti snagged yet another former Chicago Bear to start at DT. He’s even bigger than Jones at 6’4” and 310+ and chips in as a pass rusher as well (three seasons of 3+ sacks, which isn’t nothing from a DT). Again, he might not be a Pro Bowler, but he’s a legit NFL starter, which isn’t something the Cardinals had on the interior of the D-line at all last year (outside of maybe Ray Lopez).

LB Mack Wilson (3 yrs/$12.8M)

Wilson is a special teams standout with plenty of starting experience at LB, albeit most of it from his first three seasons when he was in Cleveland. But he was very well regarded in New England the past two years and should be a factor in the Cardinals starting LB unit. This could be a nice under-the-radar signing.

RB DeeJay Dallas (3 yrs/$8.3M)

Not much to see here: Dallas will be RB depth behind James Conner and should be a solid contributor on special teams. But guys like Dallas have value.

Remaining Needs

Taking a look at the current depth chart, four big needs pop out immediately. Let’s go through them in order of priority.

Wide Receiver

This team needs at least two starting-caliber wide receivers, STAT. It seems to be all but a certainty that the team will address the position with the #4 overall pick, hopefully in the form of Marvin Harrison Jr. (Although Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze would be a fine consolation prize.) You also have to figure Monti dips into the free-agent pool as well. Some bigger names like Mike Williams, Tyler Boyd, and Curtis Samuel are still available. Intriguing-ish guys a tier or two down include Parris Campbell, Chase Claypool, K.J. Osborn, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. And I guess you can’t count out a reunion with Hollywood Brown as well.

Cornerback

Murphy-Bunting clearly isn’t enough. The depth behind him is made up of 2nd-year players like Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark, and Starling Thomas V (plus S Andre Chachere, who can play some CB). It once seemed likely the team would target an offensive lineman with their second 1st-rounder, but perhaps now CB is the more likely route. Some names that could be available outside the top-20 could be Cooper DeJean, Nate Wiggins, Kool-Aid McKistry, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. There are also some bigger names available on the free-agent market as well: Kendall Fuller, Xavien Howard, C.J. Henderson. Plus Patrick Peterson is still around!

Offensive/Defensive Line

The team still needs depth, if not more starting-caliber players, along both sides of the trenches. Jonah Williams figures to be more of a stopgap solution at OT, and the team can’t yet be happy with its group of guards. Absolutely don’t count out the team taking an O-lineman in the late 1st/early 2nd. Defensive line is also a possibility there—you can never have enough big bodies or pass rushers. Some names to throw out there: Troy Fautanu, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Tyler Guyton, Jordan Morgan, Braden Fiske, Chop Robinson, Bralen Trice, Darius Robinson. (You figure Monti is done spending big money on free agent linemen at this point.)

Backup QB

The Cardinals cannot and will not go into the 2024 season with Clayton Tune as the backup behind Kyler Murray. We all saw what happened when the team tried to enter the season without an established backup last year. It wasn’t pretty. I don’t think they’ll draft another QB early this year, although I did explore the possibility recently. Instead, look for Ossenfort to sign a free agent. Guys are going fast, but names still out there include Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, and Tyler Huntley. (And, of course, Josh Dobbs!)

Final Thoughts

Monti’s moves so far haven’t necessarily blown anyone away, but the team is still at least a year away so we were never gonna make any huge, splashy moves this offseason anyway. His plan of targeting solid, underheralded players at positions of need seems to be a good one.

But the work clearly isn’t done yet. What do YOU think is the team’s biggest remaining non-WR need, RotBers? Vote in the poll and tell us your remaining targets for the offseason (either in free agency or the draft) in the comments.