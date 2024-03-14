Cardinals reel in Jonah Williams to create one whale of an offensive line

The Arizona Cardinals made their biggest splash of free agency when they reeled in offensive tackle Jonah Williams (6-5, 312, 5, Alabama, 26 years old) to strengthen what is quickly becoming one whale of an offensive line.

And just like that, the @AZCardinals have their new tackle!



The Cardinals have signed former Cincinnati Bengal Jonah Williams to a two year, $30 million dollar deal. pic.twitter.com/nL8U90pD3o — Joanna Cards Fan (@cardsfanjoanna) March 14, 2024

Apparently, the Cardinals were one of a number of NFL teams that were trying to lure the Bengals’ 1st round pick in 2019 whom they took at pick #11, 10 picks after the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray was selected at pick #1.

Manifest Destiny?

Listen to Rich Eisen and what he had to say while Jonah Williams was running a 5.10 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine:

Find it hilarious during Jonah Williams 40 time they are talking about Kyler Murray. It was written ✨ https://t.co/aTFjp8RttG — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) March 14, 2024

What a feel-good, serendipitous moment!

While some pundits and fans were thinking that Jonah Williams would play RT and Paris Johnson Jr. would be switched over to LT, there are some fairly strong reasons to believe that Williams signed on to be the Cardinals’ LT.

Jonah Williams, 26 is, the type of physical, hard-nosed tackle that Klayton Adams covets. His best football is ahead of him with . Best season was at LT 74.5 in 2021. My guess JW was assured LT opp PJJ at RT. Only top 100 UFA signing for Cards thus far. #55 on PFF. #30 on CBS https://t.co/EZqVYrmWez — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 14, 2024

In 2022, Jonah Williams at LT had a rough season. He gave up 12 sacks, which was uncharacteristic of him, thanks in part to dislocating both of his knees on separate plays.

In 2023 the Bengals signed 4-time Pro Bowl T Orlando Brown with the intention of playing him at LT and switching Jonah Williams to RT.

When Jonah Williams learned of the switch, he asked the Bengals to trade him.

With a number of teams courting him over the past couple of days, it’s very likely that Williams was going to sign with a team that would assure him he would be their LT, where during the Bengals Super Bowl season in 2021 he had his best season as a pro (74.5 PFF grade).

The other thing working in Williams’ favor were indications that the Cardinals want to keep Paris Johnson Jr. at RT —-for 3 main reasons:

1 —- because of how outstanding PJJ was at RT down the stretch

2 —-because of the tight bond and chemistry he has with RG Will Hernandez.

3 —-think of this —-it would be the first time in 4 years that PJJ would play the same position 2 years in a row.

PJJ Positions:

2021 —- RG Ohio St.

2022 —- LT Ohio St.

2023 —- RT Arizona Cardinals

Draft Capital on 2024 Cardinals’ OL:

LT Jonah Williams —- R1 2019 CIN

LG Jon Gaines II —-R4 2023 ARI

C Hjalte Froholdt —-R4 2019 NE

RG Will Hernadez —- R2 2018 NYG

RT Paris Johnson Jr. —- R1 2023

Cardinals’ Continuity on the Offensive Line:

As all football coaches know, having continuity on the offense line, who work as links in a chain, is of paramount importance.

Continuity is why it would make sense for Jonah Williams to take DJ Humphries’ place at LT and to keep all of the other 4 OL in place.

While I believe the Cardinals will draft a guard at some point in the draft, there is evidence to suggest that Drew Petzing and Klayton Adams very much liked the progress they saw down the stretch from Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon, which is why both Wilkinson and Colon were re-signed this week,

With the Cardinals also re-signing backup C Keith Ishmael, that may be a signal that this year they want to give 2023 4th round pick Jon Gaines II an ample chance to become the starter at LG.

A Whale of a Line

This is not only the most talented OL the Cardinals have had in quite some time, it is by far the deepest.

If there was a game tomorrow, the 10 OL on the roster would be:

T —- Paris Johnson Jr., Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Conner O’Donnell (T/G)

G —- Will Hernandez, Trystan Colon, Elijah Wilkinson, Jon Gaines II

C —- Hjalte Froholdt, Keith Ishmael

Practice Squad —- G Marquis Hayes, G Austin Pleasants, G/T Dennis Daley, T Jackson Barton

Props to “L’ll Rock” Ledbetter:

In his Cardinals’ off-season plan (a few weeks ago on Red Rain Podcast, Episode 128) he had the Cardinals signing Jonah Williams.

You da MAN, "L'll Rock! What a great call on Jonah Williams! — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 14, 2024

Red Rain Tomorrow:

We are bringing back “My Cousin from Boston”, aka Paul Buker, to discuss all possible scenarios for the Patriots and Cardinals at #3 and #4 in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is going to be a fun show. Paul is extremely insightful.

ROTB Questions of the Day: