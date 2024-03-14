 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ode to DJ

Kudos to D.J. Humphries for being, by far, the most successful 1st round offensive lineman in the history of the Cardinals in Arizona

By Walter Mitchell
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Ode to DJ:

It appears that DJ has every intention of getting his knee back to 100% in order to resume his 9-year NFL career. He’s only 30 and could have a 2-3 more years of quality football left in the tank. Best wishes to him.

Would it be appropriate for DJ Humphries to garner strong consideration for induction into the Cardinals’ Ring of Honor?

By virtue of his remarkable perseverance, the high quality of his play, particularly during Kliff Kingsbury’s 4-year tenure as HC and being the best LT the Cardinals have drafted since their move to Arizona —- and the history he made at his position and draft status —- yes, DJ Humphries deserve ROH consideration. Check the history:

First Round OL taken by the Arizona Cardinals (since 1987):

  • G Joe Wolf —- 1989 —- 9 seasons at G —- games started: 60
  • T Ernest Dye in 1993 —- 4 seasons at T —- games started: 23
  • T L.J. Shelton in 1999 —- 5 seasons at T —- games started: 77
  • T Leonard Davis in 2001 —- 6 seasons at T —- games stared: 91 (*2nd Team All Pro G w DAL, 3 X Pro Bowl G w DAL)
  • T Levi Brown in 2007 —- 7 seasons at T —- games started: 79
  • G Jonathan Cooper in 2013 —- 3 seasons at G —- games started: 11
  • T D.J. Humphries in 2015 —- 9 seasons at T —-games started: 98
  • T Paris Johnson Jr. in 2023 —- 1 season at T —- games started: 17

Note: D.J. Humphries is the only Cardinals 1st round OL to play in a Pro Bowl for the Cardinals (2021).

Thank you DJ. You have a beautiful heart, young man. Your legacy will always be remembered and honored in Arizona.

