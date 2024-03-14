Ode to DJ:

DJ overcame intense adversity to become the 1st ARI draft pick OL to play for the team 9 years. His play at LT during the 2020 and 2021 seasons was Pro Bowl level. Had a great bond w LG Justin Pugh. DJ is as gregarious, engaging and hilarious as one gets. Imo ROH worthy. https://t.co/kuX3rujoII — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 13, 2024

It appears that DJ has every intention of getting his knee back to 100% in order to resume his 9-year NFL career. He’s only 30 and could have a 2-3 more years of quality football left in the tank. Best wishes to him.

Would it be appropriate for DJ Humphries to garner strong consideration for induction into the Cardinals’ Ring of Honor?

By virtue of his remarkable perseverance, the high quality of his play, particularly during Kliff Kingsbury’s 4-year tenure as HC and being the best LT the Cardinals have drafted since their move to Arizona —- and the history he made at his position and draft status —- yes, DJ Humphries deserve ROH consideration. Check the history:

First Round OL taken by the Arizona Cardinals (since 1987):

G Joe Wolf —- 1989 —- 9 seasons at G —- games started: 60

T Ernest Dye in 1993 —- 4 seasons at T —- games started: 23

T L.J. Shelton in 1999 —- 5 seasons at T —- games started: 77

T Leonard Davis in 2001 —- 6 seasons at T —- games stared: 91 (*2nd Team All Pro G w DAL, 3 X Pro Bowl G w DAL)

T Levi Brown in 2007 —- 7 seasons at T —- games started: 79

G Jonathan Cooper in 2013 —- 3 seasons at G —- games started: 11

T D.J. Humphries in 2015 —- 9 seasons at T —-games started: 98

T Paris Johnson Jr. in 2023 —- 1 season at T —- games started: 17

Note: D.J. Humphries is the only Cardinals 1st round OL to play in a Pro Bowl for the Cardinals (2021).

Thank you DJ. You have a beautiful heart, young man. Your legacy will always be remembered and honored in Arizona.