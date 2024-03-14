Arizona Cardinals trade Rondale Moore in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder

The Arizona Cardinals have made another move, and now have a new backup quarterback in the fold.

The team has traded former second round pick in Rondale Moore in exchange for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Sources: Rondale Moore is going to the #Falcons in exchange for Desmond Ridder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024

Ridder was a third round pick of the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, who is 8-9 in his career with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his career.

Ridder has completed 64% of his passes in his career for 3,544 yards to go with his 14-12 touchdown to interception ratio.

Ridder adds a capable backup, a young player and a proven mediocre player. Not sure what this means for Clayton Tune, but Ridder likely is the guy.

For Rondale Moore, maybe this is the opportunity he needs to stay healthy? That has always been his biggest issue, although he did have his first healthy season last year, in his worst statistical output of his career.

Welcome aboard, Desmond Ridder.