Newly signed Jonah Williams had best season of career in first season as a right tackle

The Arizona Cardinals signed Jonah Williams to a two year, $15 million contract on Wednesday, solidifying their offensive tackle positions.

The question immediately became, who plays left tackle and who plays right tackle for the Cardinals?

According to most, the plan is now to flip Paris Johnson Jr. over to the left tackle spot while playing Williams at right tackle, where he played in 2023 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

I would expect Jonah Williams to play RT which would move Paris Johnson to the left side. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 13, 2024

Paris Johnson to the left side, Jonah Williams on the right for the #AZCardinals. https://t.co/tWX2mm39TX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2024

This is solid, with one spot to fill.



LT -- Paris Johnson

LG -- ?

C -- Hjalte Froholdt

RG -- Will Hernandez

RT -- Jonah Williams — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 14, 2024

OK, so Paris Johnson Jr. set to slide over to left tackle and free-agent addition Jonah Williams likely taking over at right tackle for the Arizona Cardinals. Kelvin Beachum is the veteran swing tackle. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) March 14, 2024

While the PFF grades don’t match with this thought process, there is a reality that PFF is... wrong?

According to the NFL stats, Jonah Williams had his best season after moving to the right side:

Jonah Williams set career-best marks in pressure rate (8.0%), 1-on-1 pressure rate (7.8%), sack rate (1.2%) and average time to pressure (2.99 seconds) in 2023 after switching from left tackle to right tackle for the first time in his career.#BirdGang https://t.co/pf0WGuqHUi pic.twitter.com/MRAUlSqYIR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 14, 2024

While we love to use PFF to talk about things, there is a reality where their information does not line up with what the NFL has.

The NFL stats and information is different, and with that type of information, you have to wonder if they feel incredibly confident adding Williams and moving Paris to the left side.

The starting offensive line at this moment:

LT: Paris Johnson Jr

LG: ???

C: Hjalte Froholdt

RG: Will Hernandez

RT: Jonah Williams

Not a bad start to the offseason.