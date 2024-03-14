 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Newly signed Jonah Williams had best season of career in first season as a right tackle

NFL Stats and Information had Jonah Williams having his best season in 2023.

By Seth Cox
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals signed Jonah Williams to a two year, $15 million contract on Wednesday, solidifying their offensive tackle positions.

The question immediately became, who plays left tackle and who plays right tackle for the Cardinals?

According to most, the plan is now to flip Paris Johnson Jr. over to the left tackle spot while playing Williams at right tackle, where he played in 2023 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the PFF grades don’t match with this thought process, there is a reality that PFF is... wrong?

According to the NFL stats, Jonah Williams had his best season after moving to the right side:

While we love to use PFF to talk about things, there is a reality where their information does not line up with what the NFL has.

The NFL stats and information is different, and with that type of information, you have to wonder if they feel incredibly confident adding Williams and moving Paris to the left side.

The starting offensive line at this moment:

  • LT: Paris Johnson Jr
  • LG: ???
  • C: Hjalte Froholdt
  • RG: Will Hernandez
  • RT: Jonah Williams

Not a bad start to the offseason.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...