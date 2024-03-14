Hollywood Brown signs one-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs, ending Arizona Cardinals tenure

The Arizona Cardinals have virtually locked in that they will be drafting a wide receiver early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That has happened because Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has decided to sign a one-year prove it deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for $8 million, with a chance to get up to $11 million total.

Source: #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown is signing with the #Chiefs, another high-octane target for Patrick Mahomes.



One of the most talented WRs available, Brown lands in a perfect spot on a 1-year deal worth up to $11M with a chance to cash in next year. pic.twitter.com/Fsoqk1wwWB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Brown was on pace for a monster first year with the Arizona Cardinals, before injuries set in.

From there, his tenure with the Cardinals can only be described as one that just missed.

He came back and Kyler Murray went down injured.

Then in 2023, he and Josh Dobbs just never gelled, and he only got three games with Kyler Murray before he was lost for the season again injured.

This was an unfortunate pairing and just never worked, and while it sucks to see the loss of a good player and probably even more a good pick, you hope that Hollywood can get healthy and find his form again. It is just unfortunate it never happened with the Arizona Cardinals.

Good luck to you, Hollywood.