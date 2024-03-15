Cardinals’ Day 2 and 3 of Free Agency Thoughts

If you haven’t had the chance yet, have a listen to the interviews that Sean Murphy Bunting, Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones, Mack Wilson, DeeJay Dallas and Jonah Williams conducted yesterday. The common themes were “high energy in the building” and “the Cardinals are an ascending team.”

My favorite clip from the interviews was this one from DT Bilal Nichols who is already embracing a leadership role on the defense:

#AZCardinals DL Bilal Nichols said he wanted to make a statement.



I asked. He delivered: pic.twitter.com/IGwS9J61o5 — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) March 14, 2024

It was great to learn from DT Justin Jones that he and Bilal Nichols formed a bond while playing at the Senior Bowl. I think Monti and crew picked up on this when they were targeting the two DTs they were most interested in adding to the defense.

That said, Monti and the team could not have heard a more important and necessary message than what Bilal Nichols delivered.

Another strong message was delivered by T Jonah Williams who said that he will play the position the coaches want him to —- that no matter what, he wants to provide his excellence as a tackle to the team’s offense.

While we have been debating whether Jonah Williams should play LT or RT and whether it would be best for PJJ to stay at RT or flip over the LT —- it’s good to know the Cardinals have two young, talented tackles who can play either side of the line. Seeing as both Williams and PJJ played RT last year, one of them will be playing his 2nd season at that spot.

What adds some context as to how good Jonah Williams was in 2021 at LT, is the fact that every day in practice he was able to take his pass pro reps versus DE Trey Hendrickson, which helped prepare him to block DEs T.J. Watt (PIT), Myles Garrett (CLE) and Matthew Judon (BAL) twice during the season in his own division.

2021 NFL Sack Leaders:

T,J. Watt —-22.5 —- #1 in NFL

Myles Garrett —- 16.0; —- #3 in NFL

Trey Hendrickson —- 14.0 —- #5 in NFL

Matthew Judon —- 12.5 —- #7 in NFL

One could argue that no tackle in the NFL has had better training to block the top pass rushers in the league than Jonah Williams.

As of right now, the top edge rushers in the NFL West for each team are (with 2023 sacks and rankings):

Nick Bosa (SF) —-10.5 —- #17

Leonard Floyd (SF) —- 10.5 —- #17 (BUF)

Boye Mafe (SEA) —- 9.0 —- #28

:Byron Young (LAR) —-8.0 —- #37

A Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood for Mr. Rodgers:

As was the case last year, Monti was like Domino’s Pizza in delivering on Jeff Rodgers’ special teams’ free agent wish list, this year so far, Monti has been able to retain the trio of K Matt Prater (in year 2 of a 2-year contract), P Blake Gillikin (re-signed to 2-year deal) and LS Aaron Brewer (re-signed to a 1-year contract), plus retaining STs stalwart Bobby Price and, perhaps one of the nicest surprises of free agency thus far, adding KR/PR/Gunner DeeJay Dallas (signed to a 3-year deal).

DeeJay Dallas: “I kinda wanted this...it’s exciting...”

“It’s exciting. This is something I wanted.”



Newly signed Arizona Cardinals RB DeeJay Dallas says he could see the upward trajectory for his new team last season. pic.twitter.com/X9JmJ8i1MV — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 14, 2024

QB2 Coup for Cardinals:

Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/4cVizWv9bL — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2024

My immediate emotion:

I wanted to draft Desmond Ridder as QB2 in 2022. Love his size, feet and smarts. Led CIN to undefeated reg, season and rare FBS playoff nod. Led ATL on GW drive to beat ARI as rookie. Had an up and down 2nd season. 2,836 yds, 64%, 12 TD, 12 int. 8-9 2-yr. rec. w ATL not bad. https://t.co/B4jGY7Obxe — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) March 14, 2024

The game that sold me on Desmond Ridder:

I think he’s a superb fit in drew Petzing’s offense and is a nifty compliment to Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune. Did you see the way Ridder threw over the middle versus Notre Dame (who then had Kyle Hamilton at FS)? Play action passes over the middle for Desmond Ridder should be a forte for the former Bearcat.

If you listen to Red Rain later today, Paul Buker (“my cousin from Boston and i are going to talk in depth about Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy —- whom both of us like a lot). I think that Desmond Ridder and J.J. McCarthy have a lot in common —- and you may have heard me say this before, but if there is a QB in this draft who is tailor-made for Drew Petzing’s offense, that QB is J.J. McCarthy.

Thus, not only did the Cardinals acquire a J.J. McCarthy type QB in Desmond Ridder (who has 2 years of NFL experience and an 8-9 NFL record), the Cardinals have him for 2 years at salaries of $1,2M this year and $1.4M in 2025.

Hollywood to Chiefs:

Source: #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown is signing with the #Chiefs, another high-octane target for Patrick Mahomes.



One of the most talented WRs available, Brown lands in a perfect spot on a 1-year deal worth up to $11M with a chance to cash in next year. pic.twitter.com/Fsoqk1wwWB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

A friend on Twitter asked me this morning what to make of Hollywood signing with the Chiefs.

My responses:

I think having Hollywood back on. one year prove-it deal would have put enormous pressure on Kyler to want to feed his buddy. If Cards draft MHJ, there will be pressure on Kyler to click with him as well.

This offense is at its best when they are running the football and beating teams over the middle on play action with TEs and WRs like Greg Dortch who relish making catches and turning them into big YAC plays.

He asked, “aren’t you surprised Hollywood walked?”

Hollywood gets a chance to vie for a ring with Mahomes, why are you surprised with that? Plus, he got a package worth up to $11M from KC.

Cardinals add another Bearcat, essentially swapping one Moore for another Moore:

The Arizona Cardinals are signing WR Chris Moore to a one-year deal, per @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/6Ryz6Uo31f — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 15, 2024

Chris Moore brings big play potential to the Arizona Cardinals offense. Moore averaged a whopping 19.3 yards per catch last season for the Tennessee Titans. @PHNX_Cardinals — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) March 15, 2024

Chris Moore is 6-1, 200, and wins with short and long area quickness —- ran a blistering 6.76 3-cone and boasts a 37” vertical. In my opinion, Chris Moore is a perfectly complimentary WR for Drew Petzing’s offense (because he can get over the top of coverage and he can win on passes over the middle —- plus he’ an outstanding blocker (70.0 in 2022 and73.6 in 2023) —-see video below) —- and is another dawg for Jeff Rodgers’ STs.

Click here:

Every Chris Moore Touchdown with the Ravens | Chris Moore Highlights (youtube.com)

Receiving totals 2022 and 2023:

Rondale Moore (ARI): 81 catches for 766 yards, 9.5 ave., 48 long, 2 TDs PFF ave: 58.5

Chris Moore (HOU/TEN): 70 catches for 972 yards, 13.9 ave., 52 long, 2 TDs, PFF ave: 64.1

Play of the Day —- Phi Slamma Bama:

Newly signed Arizona Cardinals T Jonah Williams says this is when he became aware of then Alabama teammate, Mack Wilson.



Williams called it “the hit heard round the world.” the two are reuniting with the Cards.

pic.twitter.com/sho1iNDtfV — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) March 14, 2024

Your thoughts?