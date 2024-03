Today we discuss what will happen in picks 1-4 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Patriots’ superfan (our cousin from Boston) shares his thoughts about what the Patriots will do at #3 and what the Cardinals will do at #4. He will tell us which player he wants the Pats to take at #3. His choice may come as a surprise —- or, then again, maybe not.

ROTB Question:

How would you rank the top 4 QBs?