Cardinals killer, Aaron Donald announces retirement

It is a bittersweet day.

It is sad, because one of the greatest to ever lace up the cleats, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowler, the Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

When one of the greatest players of all-time decides he has played enough, it is always sad.

Yet, as Arizona Cardinals fans, we won’t miss him two times a year at all.

If Donald is truly done his numbers are staggering:

10 years played

Defensive Rookie of the Year

111 sacks in his career

Three time Defensive Player of the Year

10 time Pro Bowler

Eight time All Pro

154 Games Played

Super Bowl Champion

He played in 20 regular season and one playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, he finished with 16.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 74 tackles, 47 solo tackles

He was a one-man wrecking crew and truly a joy to watch play, outside of those 21 games.

Good luck in whatever is next, Aaron.