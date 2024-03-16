Reactions to first days of NFL, Arizona Cardinals free agency

Happy Saturday one and all.

Jess and I have continued our trek through the free agency life for the Arizona Cardinals, this is the first one of the week, so no discussion of Jonah Williams yet, we will have that one posted tomorrow.

You will hear my discussion and thought on the philosophy of what Monti Ossenfort is doing and why it makes so much sense.

The Cardinals needed to add talent to a talent depleted roster, but Monti wants most of that talent to come from within, and that is what a good GM should do.

Times and topics:

(1:00) Reactions to moves around the NFL

(30:47) The Cardinals’ new free agent additions

(56:17) Returning players, lost players, what’s to come