Cardinals Reacts Survey: Arizona Cardinals fans have a highly positive view of the first week of free agency

2024 NFL Free Agency is a week into things and through the first wave of free agency, the Arizona Cardinals have been very active.

In fact, they have completely changed the look of their defensive line, while also adding a veteran offensive tackle, a cornerback and a linebacker.

So, through the first week of free agency, how did you grade things?

Most fans, the majority in fact, see this as a “B” grade, with a total of 73% seeing this as an “A” or “B” grade.

The majority of fans liking what they are doing, while not breaking the bank is impressive. Usually you want to see a “big splash” but the Cardinals under Monti Ossenfort recognize that this is year two of a complete rebuild that has to be done the right way, and a massive contract could cause an issue.

This has been a positive first week, I think the way Monti is going about things makes a lot of sense.