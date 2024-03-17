Arizona Cardinals offseason moves - a new OT, a QB trade and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

Jess and I are back for the second half of the first week of free agency discussion, where we get into the cutting of D.J. Humphries and how bad that side of the business is.

From there we discuss Jonah Williams, his play and why this is a good move for the team.

Then, Desmond Ridder is the Arizona Cardinals new backup quarterback, and it makes sense.

Hope you enjoy the show.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) D.J. Humphries’ release, Jonah Williams’ signing and who plays which tackle spot

(12:55) The trade for QB Desmond Ridder

(21:20) Player re-signings and what’s still to come