Marvin Harrison Jr., Chop Robinson to Arizona Cardinals in latest Mel Kiper mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals will have a big decision to make for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The wrong decision and all the momentum they have started to gather as a new regime could go away if they don’t make the right call.

That is, do they stay and draft the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft, widely considered to be Marvin Harrison Jr, or do they get some more bites of the apple by trading down from the fourth pick for three first round picks?

In Mel Kiper Jr’s newest 2024 NFL Mock Draft he doesn’t make any trades, but he does give the Cardinals his number two overall player in the draft from E$PN In$ider:

4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State No team needs a wide receiver as much as the Cardinals. Marquise Brown just signed a one-year deal with the Super Bowl champs, making second-year receiver Michael Wilson nominally the No. 1 guy for quarterback Kyler Murray. Luckily, Arizona is in a great spot to add one of my highest-graded wideout prospects of the past decade. The 6-foot-3 Harrison, my No. 2 overall prospect, has elite size, speed, hands and route-running ability — he has the tools to be a star. This fit makes perfect sense. 27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State I thought hard about interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), who could be a plug-and-play guard starter in Arizona. But this Cardinals defense needs addressing. They had just 33 sacks last season, which ranked 30th in the league, and they ranked 32nd in both QBR allowed (57.3) and rushing yards allowed (143.2). The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Robinson had an inconsistent 2023 season — four sacks, down from 5.5 in 2022 — but I love his explosion off the ball and his closing speed after he makes a move. He pops on tape every time I watch Penn State from the past two seasons. He also ran an eye-popping 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the combine, an elite number for his size. This is right around the range in which teams will take a chance on high-upside prospects, and that’s Robinson.

After going to heavily on defense in free agency, I would have actually been okay with JPJ there, but getting Chop is also a good call, as it gives you some more juice outside with Zaven Collins, B.J. Ojulari and the rest of the pass rushers.

What would you do?