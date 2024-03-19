Arizona Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Evan Brown to one-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals and Monti Ossenfort have a plan.

My thoughts on the plan, or at least the personnel in the plan may be different than what I would have done, but at the end of the day, the plan is being executed.

Well, he has done it again, as the Arizona Cardinals are signing veteran offensive lineman, Evan Brown to a one-year contract.

From Tom Pelissero:

Veteran center Evan Brown is signing with the #Cardinals on a one-year, $2.35 million deal, per source. Max value $2.9M with incentives.



Brown has 40 career starts, including 16 last season with Seattle. Now he heads to an NFC West rival.

Brown slots in at the left guard slot ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft and now has the Arizona Cardinals really free to take whoever they want post their first pick, where they basically have a giant neon flashing sign saying... We need a wide receiver.

Now, here comes the reality on Brown, he is a good player, league average, but he has only played 16 snaps at left guard in the NFL.

So, he is going to have to adjust, but his two years with the Detroit Lions were good.

Welcome to the desert, Evan.