Marvin Harrison Jr. skipping Ohio State’s pro day

ROTB Polls inside — come vote and join the discussion.

By Walter Mitchell
Ohio State v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

According to Albert Breer, all nine teams that met with MHJ at the Combine told him they didn’t have any reason to see him participate at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

We know that the Arizona Cardinals were one of the nine teams that interviewed MHJ at the Combine.

How in the world would Albert Breer know that all 9 teams told MHJ that they didn’t “need to see anything” at OSU Pro Day?

Do you believe Breer called all nine teams and that all nine teams were willing to answer the question?

Breer couldn’t have called MHJ’s agent — because MHJ doesn’t have an agent.

Thus, who told Breer this?

MHS?

MHJ, himself?

Or was Breer making an assumption?

ROTB Polls:

Poll

How much film have you watched on MHJ since the college season ended?

view results
  • 40%
    Checked out the highlight vids.
    (69 votes)
  • 16%
    Went back and watched some games.
    (28 votes)
  • 36%
    Haven’t felt the need to watch film on him.
    (63 votes)
  • 6%
    Other
    (12 votes)
172 votes total Vote Now

Poll

For those of you you went back and watched games, would you want to see what times MHJ runs in the 40, 10/20-yard splits, 3-cone and vertical?

view results
  • 37%
    Yes
    (53 votes)
  • 58%
    No
    (83 votes)
  • 4%
    Other
    (6 votes)
142 votes total Vote Now

Poll

For those who went back and watched games, did you come away having some questions or concerns?

view results
  • 21%
    Yes
    (29 votes)
  • 42%
    Not really.
    (56 votes)
  • 30%
    No, none at all.
    (40 votes)
  • 5%
    Other
    (7 votes)
132 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Are you convinced that MHJ is a generational talent at WR?

view results
  • 46%
    Yes
    (86 votes)
  • 43%
    No
    (79 votes)
  • 9%
    Other
    (18 votes)
183 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the Cardinals draft MHJ and a year from now he tells the team he’s going to train at Ohio St. and not attend the Cardinals’ OTAs, how would you feel about that?

view results
  • 5%
    I’m fine with that. OTAs are no big deal.
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    That’s thoroughly his prerogative.
    (7 votes)
  • 85%
    I would be disappointed in that decision.
    (151 votes)
  • 5%
    Other
    (9 votes)
177 votes total Vote Now

How did you vote? Let’s discuss.

