Marvin Harrison Jr. Skipping Ohio St.’s Pro Day Today

According to Albert Breer, all 9 teams that met with MHJ at the Combine told him they didn’t have any reason to see him participate at Ohio St.’s Pro Day.
We laid out Marvin Harrison Jr.'s logic prior to the Combine: https://t.co/mt1qu3rpDN. He's preparing for the NFL season, and doing it at OSU, rather than training to run 40s.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024
He asked the 9 teams he met with in Indy if they needed to see anything at Pro Day. They all said no. https://t.co/2uYrj0OYYJ
We know that the Arizona Cardinals were one of the 9 teams that interviewed MHJ at the Combine.
How in the world would Albert Breer know that all 9 teams told MHJ that they didn’t “need to see anything” at Ohio St.’s Pro Day?
Do you believe Breer called all 9 teams and that all 9 teams were willing to answer the question?
Breer couldn’t have called MHJ’s agent —- because MHJ doesn’t have an agent.
Thus, who told Breer this?
MHS?
MHJ, himself?
Or was Breer making an assumption?
ROTB Polls:
Poll
How much film have you watched on MHJ since the college season ended?
-
40%
Checked out the highlight vids.
-
10%
Went back and watched some games.
-
41%
Haven’t felt the need to watch film on him.
-
7%
Other
Poll
For those of you you went back and watched games, would you want to see what times MHJ runs in the 40, 10/20-yard splits, 3-cone and vertical?
-
33%
Yes
-
59%
No
-
7%
Other
Poll
For those who went back and watched games, did you come away having some questions or concerns?
-
22%
Yes
-
39%
Not really.
-
33%
No, none at all.
-
4%
Other
Poll
Are you convinced that MHJ is a generational talent at WR?
-
41%
Yes
-
50%
No
-
8%
Other
Poll
If the Cardinals draft MHJ and a year from now he tells the team he’s going to train at Ohio St. and not attend the Cardinals’ OTAs, how would you feel about that?
-
6%
I’m fine with that. OTAs are no big deal.
-
4%
That’s thoroughly his prerogative.
-
84%
I would be disappointed in that decision.
-
4%
Other
How did you vote? Let’s discuss.
