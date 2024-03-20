Marvin Harrison Jr. Skipping Ohio St.’s Pro Day Today

According to Albert Breer, all 9 teams that met with MHJ at the Combine told him they didn’t have any reason to see him participate at Ohio St.’s Pro Day.

We laid out Marvin Harrison Jr.'s logic prior to the Combine: https://t.co/mt1qu3rpDN. He's preparing for the NFL season, and doing it at OSU, rather than training to run 40s.



He asked the 9 teams he met with in Indy if they needed to see anything at Pro Day. They all said no. https://t.co/2uYrj0OYYJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

We know that the Arizona Cardinals were one of the 9 teams that interviewed MHJ at the Combine.

How in the world would Albert Breer know that all 9 teams told MHJ that they didn’t “need to see anything” at Ohio St.’s Pro Day?

Do you believe Breer called all 9 teams and that all 9 teams were willing to answer the question?

Breer couldn’t have called MHJ’s agent —- because MHJ doesn’t have an agent.

Thus, who told Breer this?

MHS?

MHJ, himself?

Or was Breer making an assumption?

ROTB Polls:

Poll How much film have you watched on MHJ since the college season ended? Checked out the highlight vids.

Went back and watched some games.

Haven’t felt the need to watch film on him.

Other vote view results 40% Checked out the highlight vids. (27 votes)

10% Went back and watched some games. (7 votes)

41% Haven’t felt the need to watch film on him. (28 votes)

7% Other (5 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Poll For those of you you went back and watched games, would you want to see what times MHJ runs in the 40, 10/20-yard splits, 3-cone and vertical? Yes

No

Other vote view results 33% Yes (18 votes)

59% No (32 votes)

7% Other (4 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll For those who went back and watched games, did you come away having some questions or concerns? Yes

Not really.

No, none at all.

Other vote view results 22% Yes (11 votes)

39% Not really. (19 votes)

33% No, none at all. (16 votes)

4% Other (2 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you convinced that MHJ is a generational talent at WR? Yes

No

Other vote view results 41% Yes (28 votes)

50% No (34 votes)

8% Other (6 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the Cardinals draft MHJ and a year from now he tells the team he’s going to train at Ohio St. and not attend the Cardinals’ OTAs, how would you feel about that? I’m fine with that. OTAs are no big deal.

That’s thoroughly his prerogative.

I would be disappointed in that decision.

Other vote view results 6% I’m fine with that. OTAs are no big deal. (4 votes)

4% That’s thoroughly his prerogative. (3 votes)

84% I would be disappointed in that decision. (56 votes)

4% Other (3 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

How did you vote? Let’s discuss.