Cardinals lines are OPEN for trade calls

Will Monii Ossenfort cook up another top of the draft deal?

By Walter Mitchell
Syndication: Arizona Republic Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today, Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon met the media to discuss the personnel moves they have made the past couple of weeks and to outline their approach to the 2024 NFL Draft.

“We will always have the conversation, if it makes sense.”

Good Information Check Boxes on Prospects:

“I’m a big fan of the more, good information we can have in the draft process, the better. It’s not going to be the first time that a player doesn’t check off every box for the spring process. Won’t be the last time. … we respect that.”

Brutal to say goodbye to D.J.

But could it be just a farewell?

“We’re certainly gonna miss him...who knows what might happen down the line. I’d have zero hesitation to bring him back.”

Tapping into Players’ Connection with Draft Prospects:

What Players are Starting Where?

“We will know who’s playing where the Friday before Week 1.” JG

Why Cards Like QB Desmond Ridder

“Skill set. Big guy. Arm Talent. Mobility. Smart. Plays fast. That’s what jumped off the tape.” JG

“Desmond has played a lot of ball over his two years...no substitute for experience, especially at QB position.” Monti

Your thoughts?

Unless Monti is throwing out smoke screens, it would appear that the Cardinals are fervently interested in trading the #4 pick, given the right package.

Hasn’t that pretty much been the plan all along?

