Cardinals lines are OPEN for trade calls

Today, Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon met the media to discuss the personnel moves they have made the past couple of weeks and to outline their approach to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Phone lines are OPEN: call 1-800-AZM-ONTI

“We’ll always have the conversation…if it makes sense.”



Monti Ossenfort makes it clear that the Arizona Cardinals are, in fact, open for business when it comes to trading in the draft. pic.twitter.com/rJfGINNzKS — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 20, 2024

Good Information Check Boxes on Prospects:

#AZCardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s decision to sit out of the NFL Draft Combine and Ohio State’s pro day:



"I think that's really a personal decision that players have to make.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RRC18UjmbC — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) March 20, 2024

“I’m a big fan of the more, good information we can have in the draft process, the better. It’s not going to be the first time that a player doesn’t check off every box for the spring process. Won’t be the last time. … we respect that.”

Brutal to say goodbye to D.J.

#AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort on cutting DJ Humphries: "Brutal."



"It was really unfortunate with the timing of the injury."



Cites salary cap & contract.



"We're certainly gonna miss him...who knows what might happen down the line. I'd have zero hesitation to bring him back." pic.twitter.com/hTijaCA2rY — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) March 20, 2024

But could it be just a farewell?

Tapping into Players’ Connection with Draft Prospects:

#AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort "hasn't gone over Kyler's mock draft (yet)" but is all for getting player input from those who may have been teammates with prospects entering the draft. pic.twitter.com/AYs09FG3bJ — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) March 20, 2024

What Players are Starting Where?

“We will know who’s playing where the Friday before Week 1.”



Jonathan Gannon on potential position changes and depth chart questions. pic.twitter.com/yU267mCbCd — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 20, 2024

Why Cards Like QB Desmond Ridder

On new #AZCardinals QB2 Desmond Ridder:



JG: "Skill set. Big guy. Arm Talent. Mobility. Smart. Plays fast. That's what jumped off the tape."



Monti: "Desmond has played a lot of ball over his two years...no substitute for experience, esp at QB position." pic.twitter.com/HftnlV5Vvi — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) March 20, 2024

Your thoughts?

Unless Monti is throwing out smoke screens, it would appear that the Cardinals are fervently interested in trading the #4 pick, given the right package.

Hasn’t that pretty much been the plan all along?