What are the Arizona Cardinals doing at WR, OLB?

Happy Thursday one and all.

We are two weeks into free agency and the Arizona Cardinals have done quite a bit to fill out their roster, but there are a could obvious holes that are left to fill.

Jess and I discuss that, is it smart to rely on the 2024 NFL Draft and if they do, how does that impact trading down? Can you take the fourth or fifth best wide receiver and hope they turn out?

This is a fun discussion, make sure to take a listen, and enjoy the conversation

Times and topics:

(1:00) New free agent additions

(18:32) What are the Cardinals doing at WR, OLB?

(34:25) Should the Cardinals trade the fourth overall pick?