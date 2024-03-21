PFF’s Post Free Agency 3-Round Mock

PFF just posted its post free agency 3-round mock.

They have the Cardinals trading down to #11 to acquire the #23 pick and a 2025 3rd rounder from the Vikings.

Three-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up for QB J.J. McCarthy | NFL Draft | PFF

Arizona Cardinals Picks:

11. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (first CB taken)

23. Laiatu Latu, ED, UCLA

27. Braden Fiske, 34DEm Florida St.

35. Ricky Persall, WR, Florida

66. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

71. Mason McCormich, G, South Dakota St.

90. Kamren Kinchens, FS, Miami

This haul is a bonanza, imo.

Mitchell was the best CB at the Senior Bowl

Latu was the best edge pass rusher at the Senior Bowl

Fiske was the best interior pass rusher at the Senior Bowl

Pearsall was arguably the most difficult WR to cover at the Senior Bowl

Colson is arguably the best MIKE in the draft

McCormick was a huge standout at the Shrine Bowl

Kinchens was the best deep cover safety at the Senior Bowl

These Day 1 and Day 2 selections addressed the Cardinals’ top needs:

CB1 Edge Pass Rush Interior Pass Rush WR who consistently wins over the middle of the field, off of play-action in DP’s offense A physical dynamo at the MIKE who’s built for the MIKE A rugged, athletic LG who fits the Cardinals wide zone blocking scheme to a tee A cover FS who can take away the deep passes that crushed the Cardinals defense in 2023.

What do you think of this draft?

Update: L’ll Rock and I are excited to have Brett Kollman discuss the Cardinals’ draft plans with us on the Red Rain Podcast today. Hope you have the chance to listen in.