2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals move down, but not with Minnesota Vikings

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league are 34 days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and for that we have a nice Mock Draft Friday.

Let’s take a look at what the Cardinals should do if the Vikings come calling, but another team wants to make the move instead.

Arizona Cardinals received 1.06, 2.47, 2025 Round 2

New York Giants receive 1.04

1.06 - Arizona Cardinals - Rome Odunze, WR - Washington

If the Cardinals are moving down a couple of spots and adding a pick, they have to understand that they won’t have their choice of wide receivers. So, they take the clear third receiver in a class that has three receivers graded highly.

With that they add two second round picks.

The Giants moved up for Drake Maye who fell to four because the Patriots went Marvin Harrison Jr. the Chargers went with Malik Nabers.

1.27 - Jer’zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT - Illinois

This would be ideal for the Cardinals. While they added good players along the defensive line in free agency, this would give them the opportunity to get a true force on the interior, but also know they can bring him along a little slower since most defensive tackles breakout in year three.

That leaves the Cardinals with 2.35, 2.47, 3.66, 3.71 and 3.90 left in the top 100.

How would you want the Arizona Cardinals to attack the remainder of the draft?