Alleged bias regarding Marvin Harrison Jr’s fit with the Arizona Cardinals

In light of some members on this board who are accusing me of being a “biased anti-MHJ” attacker, I feel a pressing need at this time to set the record straight on what is a very serious accusation.

According to the Oxford dictionary:

Bias (n)

prejudice in favor of or against one thing, person, or group compared with another, usually in a way considered to be unfair.

Prejudice (n):

preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience.

If we want to talk about “preconceived opinions”, for well over a year now the consensus from Cardinals’ fans has been that MHJ is a generational talent who is head and shoulders better than any prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After what I saw from MHJ in 2022, I was of a similar opinion. He was awesome.

However, some things happened over the course of the last 14 months.

The Cardinals hired a new GM, HC and OC —- and now they are a run-heavy ball control offense that is run primarily out of 12 and 13 personnel. Upon Kyler Murray’s return, he developed a special chemistry with TE Trey McBride, yet continued to struggle getting consistent chemistry with his WRs, most regrettably with his long-time friend Marquise Brown. Marvin Harrison Jr.’s level of play at Ohio St. was not as consistently awesome as it was in 2022. How do I know this? Just to be sure and fair, I went back and watched games.

Therefore, I find it especially ironic that in my recent polls, while only 15% of the 219 members who voted said they went back and watched some games (a mere 33 members), in the next two polls that were addressed to “those who went back and watched tape, over 180 members voted.

How much film have you watched on MHJ since the college season ended?

39% —-Checked out the highlight vids. —- (85 votes)

15% —- Went back and watched some games. —- (33 votes)

39% —- Haven’t felt the need to watch film on him —- (85 votes)

7% —-Other —- (16 votes)

For those of you who went back and watched games, would you want to see what times MHJ runs in the 40, 10/20-yard splits, 3-cone and vertical?

39% —-Yes —- (72 votes)

55% —-No —- (100 votes)

6% —- Other —- (11 votes)

For those who went back and watched games, did you come away having some questions or concerns?

22% —- Yes —- (36 votes)

42% —-Not really —-(69 votes)

29% —- No, none at all —- (48 votes)

7% —- Other —- (12 votes)

By all rights, only the 33 members who went back and watched games should have voted in the next two polls.

Why would members who said they didn’t go back and watch games because they were content just to watch highlight vids or they felt there was no need to go back and watch any games —- cast their votes anyway?

I took the time to go back and watch.

To be honest, I was expecting to be as wowed as I was in 2022.

And there were plenty of times when MHJ was absolutely awesome.

Problem was, there were legitimate concerns that popped up on tape.

To the point where there was not sufficient enough evidence to believe that MHJ can come right into the NFL and consistently beat NFL CBs. Go watch the way the Notre Dame CBs blanketed him. Go watch the tentative ways in which MHJ ran routes over the middle of the field versus Michigan.

I am not an outlier when it comes to this actual experience perception.

First of all, I don’t think it was pure coincidence that 33 ROTB members said they went back and watched games and then 36 members said they have some concerns.

Chris Simms, after his film evaluations of the top WRs, went as far as to say not only that Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. get far more consistent separation than MHJ, he said Nabers and Thomas are “better ballers.”

Dennis Kelly, former NFL scout with the Jets under Bill Parcells, went back and watched this year’s games and this was his takeaway:

Marvin Harrison Jr. Doesn’t Like To Go Out of His Way (firstroundmock.com)

I think some pundits are acting like the supposed 9 teams who apparently told MHJ that he didn’t have to run for them, may perhaps be taking a cautious approach because of MHJ’s legacy.

The irony is —- if there is any WR in this draft class who comes the closest to emulating Marvin Harrison Sr., —- that WR is Malik Nabers. At times the resemblance between MHS and Malik Nabers on tape is uncanny.

I also wasn’t the only one who was disappointed MHJ did not elect to participate in his Pro Day.

Should Arizona Cardinals be concerned that Marvin Harrison Jr. skipped h... https://t.co/NKuuKJinqn via @YouTube — Tony Hite (@TonyHiteNFL) March 22, 2024

Tell us, go ahead, about what a fool Ron Wolfley is making of himself for being disappointed in MHJ’s decision not to run at his Combine.

Then there was this video that emerged:

Interview with Marvin Harrison Jr and Marvin Harrison Sr. on what went into decision to not workout at the combine or pro day. We can stop all the crazy speculation of why he didn’t participate. Listen here: pic.twitter.com/von8qb6zwQ — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) March 21, 2024

This interview is awkward on so many levels, especially in light of MHJ eschewing the opportunity to speak to the media by himself at the Combine.

MHJ hasn’t played a game since November 26th during what was a 12 game season for him —-while other high profile prospects like Rome Odunze and Blake Corum went the full gamut of games (15) which concluded on January 9th and they were out there busting their butts at the Combine and doing everything they could to be transparent about what they are bringing to the table for the NFL GMs, scouts and coaches who were in attendance.

What we learned from MHS is that while dudes like Odunze and Corum were following the pre-draft procedure to a tee —- his son, per his dad’s advice, was “resting” —- and MHJ, in his one chance to speak, to his credit, added that he is prepping for the NFL season with his Ohio St, trainers.

This interview made me feel a great deal of empathy for MHJ. Not only does he have to carry the onus of trying to honor and live up to his dad’s legacy, but his dad is also the one calling the shots.

Therefore, after watching this video, the most pressing question that I have is, while Paris Johnson Jr. has said that MHJ would like to play for the Cardinals —- what about his dad?

I cannot imagine that MHS would want his son to play for the Cardinals. Not in a million years. For a litany of reasons.

Would it come as a surprise, if by April, MHS contacts the teams in the top ten to tell them whether his son wants to play for them, or not?

One of the main reasons why MHS would not want his son to play for the Cardinals is the run-heavy style of the new offense.

This was one of the major reasons, imo, why MHS wanted MHJ to play at Ohio St. (instead of playing for his former QB and close friend Jim Harbaugh at Michigan) because of the Buckeyes’ wide open passing attack that year after year produces 1st round draft picks at WR. Plus, having the benefit of playing for WR guru Brian Hartline.

Jody Oehler has it pegged —- the Cardinals are going to trade down —- and in Drew Petzing’s offense, WR is not as high a priority as others.

To trade down or not trade down? It’s a pretty easy answer for the Cardinals ⬇️



pic.twitter.com/sTeLePQLil — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) March 18, 2024

Where would you rank a star WR on a list of most important NFL positions to have a star? Here’s my surprising answer ⬇️⬇️



pic.twitter.com/kB98YPokU4 — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) March 19, 2024

Jody Oehler isn’t biased.

He’s checking all of the boxes with regard to the Cardinals ability to add more assets in the draft where Monti can address specific personnel priorities within the offensive and defensive systems —- which, after all, was not the strength of Monti Ossenfort’s predecessor.