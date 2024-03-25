That dynamic 6-3 WR looks Marvelous

It was aptly pointed out to me that I wrote props pieces about Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze and had not done so yet for MHJ. There is no denying MHJ’s formidable talent, exemplary work ethic and extraordinary pedigree. So much talent to celebrate here.

Maserati Marv

For well over a year now, Ohio St. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has been hailed by pundits and fans as the best and most talented player in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Over the past two seasons, the 6-3, 209 WR has amassed over 2,400 receiving yards and has hauled in a whopping 29 TDs. The smooth way in which Marvin Harrison Jr. snatches the ball and breezes into the end zone has garnered him the nickname of Maserati Marv.

Therefore, it seems splendidly serendipitous that Maserati Marv will hear his name called in Detroit on the night of April 25th. That’s right —- Maserati Marv in MOTOWN!

Mel on Marv

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

6-3, 209 pounds | Previously: 2

I have an elite grade on Harrison, whose name should be familiar. His dad is that Marvin Harrison, whom I scouted coming out of Syracuse in 1996 and is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The younger Harrison is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004). Harrison has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed. His dad ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash before the 1996 draft but was just under 6 feet when the Colts took him in Round 1. Harrison Jr. is four inches taller and could have similar speed.

He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2022. He had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 total touchdowns last season.

Thank you, Mel, for including Larry Fitzgerald in your highest ever WR rankings. Now that Fitz Fever has worn off in Arizona and things have gotten a little colder at the WR position, if the Cardinals draft Marvin Harrison Jr., Maserati Marv will not only have his father’s legacy to honor, but he will have Fitz’s legacy in Arizona to chase.

Highlighted skills:

Making quick adjustments when the ball is in the air

Elite ball tracking skills

Smooth and precise route running

Gets off of press coverage consistently well

Master of the back shoulder throw

Player Bio by Chad Reuter of nfl.com:

Marvin Harrison Jr. Draft and Combine Prospect Profile | NFL.com

2021: Played in all 13 games (11-139-12.6, 3 TDs) with a start in the Rose Bowl. Set Rose Bowl record with three TD receptions, sparking the team’s comeback win over Utah.

Played in all 13 games (11-139-12.6, 3 TDs) with a start in the Rose Bowl. Set Rose Bowl record with three TD receptions, sparking the team’s comeback win over Utah. 2022: First-team Associated Press All-American. Big Ten Conference Receiver of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten Conference. Finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top WR). Ranked fourth in the FBS with 14 receiving TDs and sixth with 1,263 receiving yards (77 receptions, 16.4 per). Started all 13 games.

First-team Associated Press All-American. Big Ten Conference Receiver of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten Conference. Finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top WR). Ranked fourth in the FBS with 14 receiving TDs and sixth with 1,263 receiving yards (77 receptions, 16.4 per). Started all 13 games. 2023: Won the Biletnikoff Award. First-team Associated Press All-American. Big Ten Conference WR of the Year. First-team All-Big Ten Conference. Led the team with 67 receptions. Tied for third in the FBS with 14 receiving TDs, ranked 10th with 1,211 receiving yards (18.1 per). Started 12 games. First player in school history to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Won the Biletnikoff Award. First-team Associated Press All-American. Big Ten Conference WR of the Year. First-team All-Big Ten Conference. Led the team with 67 receptions. Tied for third in the FBS with 14 receiving TDs, ranked 10th with 1,211 receiving yards (18.1 per). Started 12 games. First player in school history to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Father, Marvin, played WR at Syracuse and was an eight-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XLI champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer with the Colts.

Player Analysis of Marvin Harrison Jr.

By Lance Zierlein, nfl.com

NFL Comparison: CeeDee Lamb

Overview

Harrison comes from impressive NFL bloodlines and possesses similarities that made his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, special. Harrison can run but isn’t a burner. What makes him tough to handle is his consistent play speed paired with quality salesmanship in his routes. He’s able to uncover no matter where he’s aligned or which part of the field his assignment takes him to, and he is capable of finishing catches in a crowd. Harrison can be sudden while working possession routes, and he’s well qualified to beat any opponent with his ball skills if the battle heads deep. Harrison is a touchdown champ with a variety of ways to excel, and that characteristic figures to follow him into the pros. He has the traits and tools to win in all three phases of the route and on all three levels of the field. He’s a pedigree prospect and a Day 1 starter with high-end production expected.

For Lance Zierlein’s complete breakdown of MHJ’s prospects, plus Next Gen’s evals click here:

Marvin Harrison Jr. Draft and Combine Prospect Profile | NFL.com

Post-Game interview

After big Michigan St. win:

First PJJ, then MHJ?

Paris Johnson Jr.’s Interview with Cardinals’ Corner where he said MHJ wants to play for the Cardinals:

In 2023, Kyler Murray recruited Paris Johnson Jr. Now, the buzz is that Kyler Murray and PJJ are recruiting Marvin Harrison Jr. —- and that MHJ is the highest rated player on the Cardinals draft board.

If on the bright stage in Motown on April 25th, the Arizona Cardinals stay at #4 and pick Marvin Harrison Jr, it would confirm the Cardinals’ belief that Maserati Marv is in a class all by himself.

