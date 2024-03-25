Cardinals draft trade, D.J. Humphries’ release and 2024 proposed rules changes

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals talked and said nothing at all.

That is usually how things go with Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, who tend to have a lot to say and then don’t say anything.

So, we decode it for you and then we talk about some of the league rule changes that are being discussed, before discussing who is suggesting some of those changes.

Times and topics:

(1:00) Reactions to what Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort said at their media availability talking offseason and free agency

(26:19) The two league proposals to be discussed at the annual league meeting

(37:40) The team-proposed changes that will be discussed