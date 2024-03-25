 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals draft trade, D.J. Humphries’ release and 2024 proposed rules changes

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2024 NFL Draft and had some things to say.

By Seth Cox
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals talked and said nothing at all.

That is usually how things go with Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, who tend to have a lot to say and then don’t say anything.

So, we decode it for you and then we talk about some of the league rule changes that are being discussed, before discussing who is suggesting some of those changes.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Reactions to what Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort said at their media availability talking offseason and free agency

(26:19) The two league proposals to be discussed at the annual league meeting

(37:40) The team-proposed changes that will be discussed

