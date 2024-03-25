It is good to be the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Sean Payton

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are the talk of the NFL meetings and in that we are seeing other teams/coaches discuss what they could do with the fourth overall pick.

Sean Payton even weighed in.

Sean Payton says it’s “realistic” to move up in the draft to select a quarterback, even with projections for QBs going 1-2-3.



“What’s hard to predict, though, is, like, what’s on the receiving end. You know, I think it’s good to be Monti (Ossenfort) today at Arizona, right?…” pic.twitter.com/lZaopVF54m — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 25, 2024

It seems ambitious to think that the Denver Broncos would be one of the teams willing to make a move up, as they are coming off already losing three first round picks for the failed Russell Wilson experiment.

However, I felt like I needed to ask an actual Broncos guy, and reached out to Mile High Report’s Scott Payne for his take:

I don’t see how they can outbid the Vikings but an offer would have to include at least three 1st round picks. After losing three 1sts to acquire Russ and Payton, that would be costly. Their best player trade chip is CB Pat Surtain, but it doesn’t sound like they’ll move him.

So, no Surtain available, are you willing to put off getting “paid” on this trade down scenario in 2025 and 2026?

This seems like a less ideal scenario, but wanted to see what the fans think.