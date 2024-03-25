Cardinals trade down, back up in new 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be in a great spot sitting with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, what could they do with it?

The Athletic dropped a new 2024 NFL Mock Draft today and has the Arizona Cardinals moving down and up.

Let’s take a look:

4. Minnesota Vikings (from ARI*): Drake Maye, QB, UNC Projected trade: Vikings acquire Nos. 4, 138 and 162 from Cardinals for Nos. 11, 23, 108 and a 2025 first-rounder

Cardinals move down and get two more first round picks and a fourth round pick while getting rid of some pesky day three picks.

Then, they move back up:

9. Arizona Cardinals (from CHI*): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington Projected trade: Cardinals acquire No. 9 from Bears for Nos. 11 and 71 General manager Monti Ossenfort said he was “open” for business at No. 4. We’ll assume the desire to deal extends anywhere on Day 1. With 11 picks entering the draft, tied for the most in the league, plus more from the trade with Minnesota, the Cardinals have the assets to move around the board as needed. Arizona jumps up for the 6-foot-3 Odunze, who The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes “has the pass-catching instincts and competitive focus to be a high-end NFL starter.”

Odunze is the third receiver off the board and hopefully this will be a nice hit for the Cardinals.

23. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN*): Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon The Cardinals’ second of three first-round selections is Powers-Johnson, who was honored with the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center. Whether he plays center or guard in Year 1, the offensive lineman should be a longtime fixture for Arizona.

Getting a high-end interior starter would be a nice addition here.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri A boost for the defense after back-to-back selections for the offense. This work-in-progress has scary athletic traits coming off the edge with enough size to play on the inside at times.

Another high-end position, Robinson offers early down work from the edge with the ability to slide inside and be a force as a pass rusher.

With how things played out, here is what I would have done:

1.09 - Rome Odunez

1.23 - Cooper DeJean

1.27 - Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton

The way the rest of the draft plays out I swapped DeJean for Jordan Morgan for the Niners, then Kingsley Suamataia for Morgan for the Chiefs.

The mocker, Ben Standig has Ladd McConkey going at 33 to the Panthers, so that means the Patriots are on the clock at 34.

I had them just take the highest consensus player at their needs... wide receiver or edge or tackle.

I gave them Darius Robinson, but man if the Cardinals could pull DeJean, Newton, Robinson that would be ideal.

However, if that played out, at 2.35 I would take Zach Frazier, who is my interior offensive lineman one in the class:

Presented for the approval of Sean McDermott:



Zach Frazier:

- 4x state heavyweight wrestling champ in HS

- 3 of his uncles and his material grandfather were state champion wrestlers in HS

- his dad played college O-Line at Fairmont State — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 25, 2024

However, I don’t mind what the Cardinals got in the original.

What would you have done?