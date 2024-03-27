Red Rain Podcast: Kyle Odegard Special Guest

Special guest Kyler Odegard of bettingodds.com provides insights on what the Cardinals are apt to do at pick #4, where the current roster stands with regard to the team’s rebuilding timeframe and what questions he would have liked to see the Arizona media ask Michael Bidwill.
Same questions to you:
- What are the Cardinals apt to do at pick #4?
- Where do you think the current roster stands with regard to the team’s rebuilding timeframe?
- If you had a chance to ask Michael Bidwill a question, what would you ask?
