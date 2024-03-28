Cardinals Reacts Survey: Which trade down team is most intriguing for the Arizona Cardinals?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Happy Thursday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are 28 short days away from the 2024 NFL Draft and the question for the next four weeks will simply be, do the Arizona Cardinals use the fourth pick or trade it?

So, we didn’t want to bog down too much of the questions, but this is what the “optimal” packages from each team could look like and I would love to hear which one you prefer.

New York Giants - 1.06, 2.47 and Rd3 2025 for 1.04 and 4.108 Minnesota Vikings - 1.11, 1.23 and Rd1 2025 for 1.04 Denver Broncos - 1.12, Rd1 2025, Rd1 2026 and 3.76 (or a future 3rd)

This is an interesting question and will show what fans value. The immediacy or the potential of down the road.

What do you think?