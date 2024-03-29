NFL, Cardinals projected win totals; Jonathan Gannon and annual league meeting

It is win total time!

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL has win totals thanks to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jess and I open the show discussing that, then we look at some of the over and under win totals we like.

From there, well it is time to decode more speak from Jonathan Gannon, which means we have to figure out what he is saying when he is talking and saying nothing.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Cardinals’ projected win total

(18:06) Projected win totals, good and bad bets for other NFL teams

(42:43) Jonathan Gannon’s comments on injuries, Zaven Collins, Greg Dortch and more