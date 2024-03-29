Matt Miller’s 7-round Arizona Cardinals mock draft haul

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals will be looking to make even more moves in 28 days, after the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft has completed.

They control a lot of day two in the draft, so that should be a fun day.

However, first we need to take a look at a new 2024 7-Round NFL mock Draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller.

This is from E$PN, so behind a paywall, but we will give you the picks.

Let’s take a look.

Miller Writes:

Projected mock trade: Denver also moves up for a QB With quarterbacks going 1-2-3 to start the draft, I could see the Broncos getting on the phone and sending a package to Arizona for the No. 4 pick to get QB4. I think it would take something in the realm of pick No. 12, a 2025 first-rounder and a 2026 first-rounder. 12. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with DEN) Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU After trading back from No. 4, the Cardinals can still land someone who can become a WR1 and be a top-flight downfield target for quarterback Kyler Murray. Thomas led the nation in receiving touchdowns last season (17) and fills a hole with Marquise Brown off to Kansas City in free agency. Thomas’ vertical speed and catch radius would be great for the Cards, who currently have Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch slotted into the two starting receiver spots.

Cox’s Call: Not a huge Thomas guy, but I get it, he has everything you need to be a dominant wide receiver from a size, speed, athleticism profile. I would have gone with Quinyon Mitchell, but I get his thought.

Miller Writes:

27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) Graham Barton, C/G, Duke Newly signed veteran tackle Jonah Williams will play opposite last year’s first-rounder Paris Johnson Jr., but additional support on the interior is needed. Barton started five games at center in his freshman season before moving to left tackle for the final three years of his college career. The Cardinals would love that versatility and potential inside. Barton allowed three sacks over his final two seasons and has the talent to replace Hjalte Froholdt (currently projected to start) in his rookie season.

Cox’s Call: I love Barton, would be an interesting draft to add wide receiver and interior offensive lineman with their first two picks..

Miller Writes:

35. Arizona Cardinals Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois Coach Jonathan Gannon always had a strong rotation on the defensive line during his days as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, and the unit ran through 3-technique Fletcher Cox. Newton can be that player for Arizona with his stunning first-step quickness and nonstop motor. He did have foot surgery in the offseason and has yet to work out in the pre-draft process, but his tape is Round 1-caliber.

Cox’s Call: One of the five best players in the draft to me. Easy call here.

Miller Writes:

66. Arizona Cardinals Bralen Trice, DE, Washington A standup pass-rusher with top-notch college production — 16 sacks in the past two seasons — is exactly what coach Jonathan Gannon needs on this defense. Trice could excel in Arizona.

Cox’s Call: Trice is not one of my favorites, but I get it here and would be more receptive in round three.

Miller Writes:

71. Arizona Cardinals (via TEN) Max Melton, CB, Rutgers We can’t add enough wide receivers or cornerbacks in this mock draft for Arizona. Melton is fast and sudden (4.39 speed), making him an ideal nickel for the Cards.

Cox’s Call: Love Melton here. Thinks he could develop into a solid boundary corner. Has shades of Robert Alford.

Miller Writes:

90. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama I’ll say it again: Wide receivers and corners are the priorities in this draft for Arizona. Burton is a possession receiver with 4.45 speed and 23 career receiving touchdowns.

Cox’s Call: Good player, not sure this is who I would take here over some other options, especially Javon Baker if you want to go wide receiver.

Miller Writes:

104. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU 138. Arizona Cardinals: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky 162. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina 186. Arizona Cardinals (via MIN): Drake Nugent, C, Michigan 226. Arizona Cardinals (via NYG): Javion Cohen, G, Miami

Cox’s Call: I love their first two picks in Wingo and Davis. After that, well I will have opinions after the Cardinals make their day three picks.

What do you think?